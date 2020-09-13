MIBR parts ways with TACO, fer, and dead

Popular Brazilian CS:GO team MIBR is shaking up its roster.

MIBR announced the departures of fer, TACO, and coach Ricardo “⁠dead⁠” Sinigaglia today. In a statement via Twitter, MIBR said the organization is “living in a moment where it is important for MIBR and MIBR fans to make changes.”

This overhaul of the roster leaves just FalleN, kNg, and Alencar “⁠trk⁠” Rossato on the team. MIBR said the remaining players will be “retooling and getting ready for fall events.”

Despite being the most popular team in the country and having several CS legends, MIBR has struggled in online competitions. Since their second-place finish in the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 American Finals in June, the team failed to place above fifth place in any event, with the lowest point coming in the form of an 0-2 group stage performance in Eden Arena’s Malta Vibes week 10 event.

Additionally, the team has made several roster changes since the brand was revived in 2018. After initially fielding an all-Brazilian roster, MIBR brought in tarik and Stewie, both of whom left within eight months of signing. And even after returning to an all-Brazilian lineup, the team could not reclaim the glory they experienced under Luminosity and SK Gaming.

The team’s former coach, dead, was suspended earlier in the month for six months from all Esports Integrity Commission events, which include ESL and DreamHack, for using a spectating bug during competitive matches.