Dignitas benches GeT_RiGhT and Xizt

The organization will assist the two players in taking the next steps in their careers.

Dignitas has benched GeT_RiGhT and Xizt, two of its CS:GO players, the organization announced today.

The move comes after a sequence of poor results throughout 2020. Dignitas has fielded this Swedish lineup since January with five ex-Ninjas in Pyjamas members, including f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, Xizt, friberg, and head coach Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson. The roster dominated CS:GO in the early years of the game but have failed to break into HLTV’s top 30 in 2020.

“Our recent results have not lived up to our fans’ expectations and after discussing with all of our players, we agreed this is the correct step moving forward,” Dignitas said.

The organization will provide news in the next week while it starts the search for two new players.

Dignitas will assist both GeT_RiGhT and Xizt in their next career steps. GeT_RiGhT said that he’s “super excited” to share his plans moving forward, while Xizt said that he’ll take some time to figure out his next step. Both players are veterans in the CS:GO scene, having transitioned from Counter-Strike 1.6 in 2012.

This is Dignitas’ first roster change since the North American organization picked up the legendary NiP players and the Norwegian newcomer Håkon “⁠hallzerk⁠” Fjærl to compete in CS:GO for the first time since 2018. GeT_RiGhT’s long-time partner f0rest said that he’s glad that they tried to play together once more.

Dignitas has forfeited its spot in DreamHack Open Fall’s qualifier, according to Fifflaren. The team will use the free time to build the lineup for Flashpoint season two, which will likely be played at the end of the year.