FalleN steps down from MIBR following recent roster decisions

⁠FalleN⁠ requested to be removed from MIBR’s starting CS:GO lineup today. The veteran said in a TwitLonger that he wasn’t satisfied with the recent decisions the team made and will be leaving the active roster.

“[The] last weeks have been tough and challenging, and that is why I’m asking to leave the active roster while I think on my next steps,” FalleN said. “This time will be necessary to find my essence and return the peace I need to decide my path, while I accomplish my contractual obligations.”

O jogo não acabou! // It is not gameover! (PT/EN)



Read: https://t.co/BCie3Tufpi — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) September 14, 2020

FalleN’s decision stems from his discontent with the organization’s recent move to drop fer, TACO, and coach Ricardo “⁠dead” Sinigaglia. The 29-year-old will now be taking some time off to consider his options for the future.

These complaints also echoed the same feelings that fellow MIBR player kNgV- shared in a social media post. The 27-year-old in-game leader said he was unhappy with the recent roster moves. He also brought up how constant roster changes prevented the team from developing to their full potential.

Now that FalleN has shown his intent to leave the team, MIBR only has kNgV- and Alencar “trk” Rossato on the main roster. This organization will have to undergo a massive rebuild once again before it attends tournaments like the BLAST Premier Fall event and Flashpoint season two.

Since the team’s revival at the start of 2018, MIBR have struggled to find widespread success—even though they had some of the most legendary CS:GO players of all-time on their roster. But it’ll take some time for this team to regroup and return to a form that their fans can be proud of with the departure of one of their most beloved players.