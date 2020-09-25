FunPlus Phoenix hires peca to be its general manager in CS:GO and VALORANT

Peca will build FPX's new CS:GO roster. "We are ready to pay for quality," he said.

Chinese esports organization FunPlus Phoenix has signed Petar “⁠peca⁠” Marković as its new general manager, the organization announced today.

The Serbian will be in charge of building FPX’s new CS:GO team and will also be responsible for its VALORANT roster. Peca is most known for his stint with CR4ZY. He was CR4ZY’s general manager when the CS:GO team had G2’s current stars Nemanja “⁠nexa⁠” Isaković and Nemanja “⁠huNter-⁠” Kovač, who helped CR4ZY almost break into HLTV’s top 10 in 2019.

Peca wants to create a stable and winning CS:GO roster that will quickly rise through HLTV’s world rankings, he told HLTV. Peca will have little to no time to complete that task, however, since FPX is one of the founding organizations of Flashpoint and its next season is expected to kick off in November.

“I’m now calling all of the tier-one players: If you are stuck with a wrong team or wrong organization and you think that you deserve a better home or better teammates, feel free to reach out to me via email or Twitter at any time,” Peca told HLTV. “I’m always open for discussions, and we are ready to pay for quality.”

Please give a warm welcome to Petar Markovic @pecagg , who has joined as our new General Manager of Valorant and CSGO divisions. Petar will be focusing on building a winning team in CSGO and managing our Valorant team, to help FPX open a successful chapter in both games.#FPX pic.twitter.com/snXVZ3Kcnb — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) September 25, 2020

This is the first move that FPX has made toward CS:GO since the Chinese org gave up on acquiring Heroic’s CS:GO lineup earlier this year. The deal was almost sealed, but it fell through after one of Heroic’s players at the time, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, agreed to join Astralis instead.

FPX’s VALORANT division, on the other hand, is doing great. The organization signed Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow and crew in August and grabbed a second-place finish at BLAST Twitch Invitational this month.