ESL, BLAST reschedule CS:GO competitions for second half of 2021

ESL and BLAST are making some adjustments to the event schedule for the second half of 2021’s CS:GO calendar, both tournament organizers announced today.

The biggest change happened with ESL Pro League Season 14, previously scheduled for Sep. 8 to Oct. 10, will now take place between Aug. 16 and Sep. 12. Thus, it will be the first official tournament after the player break from July 19 to Aug. 15.

Together with @BLASTPremier we have made a CS calendar update, aligned on our rulebooks and more!



🗓️ The updated schedule!#ESLProLeague S14: Aug 16 - Sep 12#BLASTPremier Fall Groups: Sep 16 - Sep 26#IEM Fall: Sep 28 - Oct 10



Read more here! ⤵️https://t.co/H1mkS4lMpc pic.twitter.com/wccxfUXVAI — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) May 12, 2021

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups, previously scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sep. 5, will now take place from Sep. 16 to 26. Finally, IEM Fall 202, the first CS:GO Major since StarLadder Berlin in September 2019, will be played from Sep. 28 to Oct. 10. This is to avoid schedule clashes with the upcoming PGL Stockholm Major, which is set to take place Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.

The changes have been made "to benefit the CS:GO ecosystem by taking a unified approach to the governance of scheduling tournament dates, rulebook alignment, and integrity policies," ESL and BLAST wrote according to a joint statement from the two tournament organizers. ESL and BLAST consulted and informed the teams ahead of this update and are hoping the rescheduling will positively impact the squad's ability to perform, practice, and travel at events.

The two major tournament organizers are also working together on a "range of matters," which include rulebook alignment, integrity policies, and scheduling for the 2022 season. More changes are expected to be announced by the pair in the near future.