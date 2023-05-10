CS:GO team’s future is ‘uncertain’ after early elimination from BLAST Paris Major

The future of Brazilian CS:GO team Fluxo is “uncertain” following their elimination from the BLAST Paris Major on May 9, according to head coach Wilton “zews” Prado.

Fluxo’s tournament came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Team Liquid on May 9, knocked out of the tournament with a 0-3 record in the Challengers Stage

“Our future is uncertain, we’ll see what happens,” zews told interviewer James Banks in a post match interview. When pressed further for what he meant by that, the coach replied: “We’ll have to see what happens now, you know what I mean.”

Unsurprisingly, the resounding theory is that he is alluding to possible roster changes in the near future or even a team disbandment. Fluxo did perform better against Liquid, winning the first map and fighting until the end of the third map, but showed how unprepared they were for the BLAST Paris Major on the first day after 16-2 and 16-8 losses to paiN Gaming and Monte, respectively.

Zews’ thoughts were also echoed by Fluxo players Lucas “Lucaozy” Neves and João “felps” Vasconcellos after the BLAST Paris Major elimination. Lucaozy said they don’t know what they’ll do next in an interview on Gaules’ broadcast and felps said in an interview with HLTV’s Dust 2 Brasil that everything can happen after they come back to Brazil, including roster changes.

The Challengers Stage of BLAST Paris Major isn’t over yet, but felps and Fluxo captain Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato are among the worst five players of the tournament, statistically speaking, at the time of writing. The latter averaged a 0.67 rating after five maps while the former got a 0.70 rating, according to HLTV. Lucaozy was the only Fluxo player to average more than a 1.00 rating in the competition, which is based on the number of kills, deaths, and overall impact a player had.

Fluxo as an organization has been investing in CS:GO since August 2022 and made two roster changes for 2023—the signing of zews and AWPer Allan “history” Lawrenz in January to replace Willian “Xamp” Caldas and Lucas “lux” Meneghini, respectively.