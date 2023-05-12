CS:GO team reportedly forfeit their next tournament after lackluster performance at Paris Major

The organization will likely discuss roster changes for the second part of the season.

Fluxo, one of the two CS:GO teams eliminated from BLAST Paris Major Challengers Stage with a 0-3 record on May 9, are reportedly skipping their next event to “rest and reset,” according to a report by HLTV’s Dust 2 Brasil.

The event in question is the CCT Finals two in Europe, which invited Fluxo, Meta, and Sharks after they finished top three in the South American ranking of the competition, according to Dust 2 Brasil on May 12. Fluxo has reportedly informed tournament organizer GRID that its team won’t participate in the event this time.

The decision to reportedly withdraw from CCT Finals two in Europe comes after Fluxo were sent home from BLAST Paris Major Challengers Stage without winning a single series. The Brazilian team headlined by former SK Gaming and MIBR player João “felps” Vasconcellos lost their best-of-one series to paiN Gaming and Monte on May 8 and were eliminated at the hands of Team Liquid after a thrilling best-of-three series on May 9.

Shortly after Fluxo were eliminated from BLAST Paris Major by Liquid, the team’s head coach Wilton “zews” Prado said the future was “uncertain” and felps said everything could happen, including roster changes.

Competing at CCT Finals two in Europe could be a good opportunity for Fluxo to play more matches against stronger tier-two teams as the only international event they attended in 2023 was the BLAST Paris Major. The withdrawal, however, could mean the organization is planning to talk with the players and decide if there are going to be roster changes ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s worldwide release in Summer 2023.

Fluxo is a well-known organization in Brazil due to its presence in Free Fire and has been investing in CS:GO since August 2022. The team have been successful in local events but are yet to leave their mark in international competitions.

