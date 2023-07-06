CS:GO players name the changes they’re desperate to see in CS2

With the Counter-Strike 2 release imminent, players are discussing the game more and more. One popular community figure, Don Haci, asked on July 5 which changes players want to see in CS2, and they’ve come up with a few quality ideas.

The discussion took place on Reddit, where many players chimed in and added their two cents. Lowering the volume of a headshot, lowering your own Molotov cocktails’ damage, and having better ways to onboard new users to the game were some of the top-voted suggestions.

Currently, the sound of hitting a headshot is incredibly loud in CS:GO, and if you don’t kill your target, it will also have an animation, slightly tucking his head forward. This makes landing headshots a bit tougher, and players would like to see both options tweaked in CS2—for the sake of their ears and KDA, respectively.

What's something you wished CS2 did more differently than CSGO?



I still dislike how accidentally touching your own molly makes you losel like 25-30% of your health in a single tick — Hac1 (@DonHaci) July 5, 2023

The idea to lower your own Molotov cocktail damage was actually suggested by Don Haci. As the renowned figure pointed out, accidentally touching it even for a second takes a major part of your own health.

“Onboard new users better. CS2 has the chance to reset how users get up to speed in the game. A tiny little timed aim course won’t cut it,” another player suggested. This is somewhat understandable. Almost every online game has a tutorial of some kind, with CS:GO being one of the few exceptions.

Additionally, players want to see the community server browser back, though, we’re sure it’s a feature that will make its way to the official game release. As of now, there is just no way of having community-made servers, so the lack of a browser also makes sense.

CS2 already implemented some changes, like a new buy menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other ideas propose both new suggestions and changes already mentioned a million times. These include solo queue matchmaking, better first bullet accuracy, and an updated money income for kills with certain weapons, just to name a few.

Related: Counter-Strike legend is ready to make a comeback for CS2, but not one wants him

CS2 is currently in the beta stage, meaning some tweaks and suggestions can still make the game when it officially comes out. It’s scheduled to release this summer, though, no exact release date has been revealed so far.

About the author