Counter-Strike legend is ready to make a comeback for CS2, but not one wants him

With the release of Counter-Strike 2 on the horizon, it’s no surprise some professional CS players looking for one more shot at glory in the competitive scene. One of such legends is actively looking for a team, though he can’t find any.

During a Twitch stream, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg admitted he has been looking for a new team, however, he hasn’t received any offers so far: “I want to [return to the pro scene] man, but I’m gonna be honest. […] no offers have landed […] during this player break so it’s looking very very rough,” the Swede revealed.

At the same time, f0rest himself claimed he doesn’t know for how long he might be looking for an opportunity in a pro team. “I don’t know how long we can keep that door open.”

Still, f0rest reassured his fans about his passion for CS, and underlined he would give it all for a team that would add him. All in all, he “would love to play competitive again.”

When it comes to CS legends, there are hardly as accomplished players as f0rest. The 35-year-old started his pro path back in 2003, when he played in the for da4ce, according to Liquipedia.

Since then, he has secured numerous titles in both CS 1.6 and CS:GO, including ESL One: Cologne 2014 Major in the latter. He was also a pivotal element of the Ninjas in Pyjamas roster which set a record 87-map win streak.

F0rest took part in an A-tier event lately, but it didn’t go well for him. Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL Gaming

The Swede had his chance to prove himself recently when he stood in for Fnatic’s KRIMZ at IEM Dallas 2023 in early June. The team fell short early though, losing two series and finishing their run in 13-16th place. F0rest himself finished the event as the sixth-worst player of the tournament, according to HLTV.

CS2 is set to release this summer. At the time of publishing, most teams seem to have finished revamping their rosters ahead of the game’s release, so whether f0rest finds himself on a lineup when the dust is completely settled remains to be seen.

