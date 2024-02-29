Category:
Counter-Strike

CS2 2024 roster tracker: All roster moves before and after the PGL Copenhagen Major

Every pivotal change in one place.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:52 am
Dev1ce competing with Astralis at ESL Pro League Season 17.
Photo by Helena Kristiansson via ESL FACEIT Group

Professional Counter-Strike teams traditionally replace players and make roster moves after a Major tournament. And even though the upcoming PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major hasn’t begun yet, certain teams have already made changes.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t necessarily a surprise, however. Most of the organizations that have made roster updates already haven’t qualified for the Major, meaning they have nothing to wait for. The true CS2 rostermania will likely begin at the start of April, though, when the Valve-sponsored tournament will have concluded.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to get lost in all the roster changes. If you’re having problems keeping tabs on all of them, don’t worry. We designed a special hub featuring all the key transfer news.

CS2 2024 roster tracker: All changes so far

Since the conclusion of the European RMRs for the Major, organizations have begun shuffling their rosters. Here are the most important moves on the market so far.

Feb. 29: Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role

Dev1ce screaming as Astralis win a round at BLAST Premier Fall Groups.
Dev1ce will try his luck in a new role. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

A day after it benched blameF and acquired ruggah, Astralis revealed another set of roster moves. This time around, the Danish organization has brought back br0 from Monte and moved dev1ce into the IGL duties.

Feb. 28: Astralis makes big CS2 coaching, IGL change after missing third straight Major

Astralis didn’t wait long to proceed with its own roster changes. A couple of days after the team failed in the European RMR, the organization benched blameF and bid farewell to its head coach R0nic. Ruggah has stepped in to fill the shoes of the latter.

Feb. 26: jks enters free agency

Justin “jks” Savage’s contract with G2 Esports ended on Feb. 26, meaning the Australian is open to new opportunities. He confirmed he’s looking for a fresh place to call home, though no potential moves have been rumored so far.

Feb. 19: Monte bids farewell to CS2 star sdy after failing to qualify for Copenhagen Major

SDY competing during BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major playoffs.
Monte’s leader didn’t survive the post-RMR cut. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Monte failed to meet expectations in the RMRs by going 1-3 in the European RMR B, cutting their Major hopes short early. As a result, changes to the team are all but surprising, though it was Monte’s IGL who parted ways with the organization first.

Feb. 19: Ninjas in Pyjamas benches most of its CS2 starting roster after missing Major

Arguably one of the biggest disasters of the European RMRs was Ninjas in Pyjamas’ failure to win a single match. For an organization with such status and pedigree, it was nothing short of tragedy. NiP acted quickly and benched most of its starting roster, except for long-standing star REZ and IGL alex.

Feb. 19: S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut in CS2 with Falcons on one-month loan

S1mple, a Counter-Strike player, wearing a NAVI jersey and lifting a trophy in a stadium.
The GOAT is back. Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

One of the first significant disappointments of the RMRs was Falcons’ failure to make it to Denmark. The organization quickly started making changes, though, and it couldn’t ask for a better replacement. Despite being only a one-month loan, s1mple joined the organization to fill the shoes of BOROS. The team will compete in the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2024, which begins on March 6.

related content
Read Article CS2 players are begging Valve to add black flashbang screens and remove the ringing sound
The A bombsite on Anubis, an Egyptian temple map in Counter-Strike 2,
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players are begging Valve to add black flashbang screens and remove the ringing sound
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role
Astralis' dev1ce competing during the European RMR for Copenhagen Major.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 29, 2024
Read Article CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Artwork painted on a wall by a street sign on Inferno in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2 players are begging Valve to add black flashbang screens and remove the ringing sound
The A bombsite on Anubis, an Egyptian temple map in Counter-Strike 2,
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players are begging Valve to add black flashbang screens and remove the ringing sound
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role
Astralis' dev1ce competing during the European RMR for Copenhagen Major.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 29, 2024
Read Article CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Artwork painted on a wall by a street sign on Inferno in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.