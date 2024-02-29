CS2 2024 roster tracker: All roster moves before and after the PGL Copenhagen Major

Professional Counter-Strike teams traditionally replace players and make roster moves after a Major tournament. And even though the upcoming PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major hasn’t begun yet, certain teams have already made changes.

This isn’t necessarily a surprise, however. Most of the organizations that have made roster updates already haven’t qualified for the Major, meaning they have nothing to wait for. The true CS2 rostermania will likely begin at the start of April, though, when the Valve-sponsored tournament will have concluded.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to get lost in all the roster changes. If you’re having problems keeping tabs on all of them, don’t worry. We designed a special hub featuring all the key transfer news.

CS2 2024 roster tracker: All changes so far

Since the conclusion of the European RMRs for the Major, organizations have begun shuffling their rosters. Here are the most important moves on the market so far.

Dev1ce will try his luck in a new role. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

A day after it benched blameF and acquired ruggah, Astralis revealed another set of roster moves. This time around, the Danish organization has brought back br0 from Monte and moved dev1ce into the IGL duties.

Astralis didn’t wait long to proceed with its own roster changes. A couple of days after the team failed in the European RMR, the organization benched blameF and bid farewell to its head coach R0nic. Ruggah has stepped in to fill the shoes of the latter.

Feb. 26: jks enters free agency

Justin “jks” Savage’s contract with G2 Esports ended on Feb. 26, meaning the Australian is open to new opportunities. He confirmed he’s looking for a fresh place to call home, though no potential moves have been rumored so far.

Monte’s leader didn’t survive the post-RMR cut. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Monte failed to meet expectations in the RMRs by going 1-3 in the European RMR B, cutting their Major hopes short early. As a result, changes to the team are all but surprising, though it was Monte’s IGL who parted ways with the organization first.

Arguably one of the biggest disasters of the European RMRs was Ninjas in Pyjamas’ failure to win a single match. For an organization with such status and pedigree, it was nothing short of tragedy. NiP acted quickly and benched most of its starting roster, except for long-standing star REZ and IGL alex.

The GOAT is back. Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

One of the first significant disappointments of the RMRs was Falcons’ failure to make it to Denmark. The organization quickly started making changes, though, and it couldn’t ask for a better replacement. Despite being only a one-month loan, s1mple joined the organization to fill the shoes of BOROS. The team will compete in the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2024, which begins on March 6.