Monte bids farewell to CS2 star sdy after failing to qualify for Copenhagen Major

Monte had a poor start to the CS2 season after quickly being eliminated from IEM Katowice 2024 and failing to qualify for the PGL Copenhagen Major. After these poor results, the organization released in-game leader sdy.

Monte and sdy mutually agreed to part ways, according to a statement on Feb. 26. Sdy has already landed himself an interest from other squads. “I’m in discussion with several teams but nothing validated, and I’m open to all discussions to make the right choice,” he wrote on X.

Before sdy joined Monte in January 2023, the team were struggling to attend top events and compete with the tier-one teams. But the Ukrainian elevated Monte so much that they reached the quarterfinals of BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major in May. Since then, despite hardly winning any silverware, the team have consistently made appearances in the top events around the globe, like IEM Katowice, Cologne, or Sydney.

Monte need a new IGL. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Before joining Monte, sdy was a stand-in at Natus Vincere for half a year, with whom he secured their first tier one event, BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2022. Previously, he competed with MAD Lions and Team Spirit.

With the short run in Katowice and European RMR for Copenhagen’s Major, the change in Monte doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Teams in the CS2 scene often shuffle their roster following a Major, let alone when they fail to qualify for one. Monte isn’t the only organization that didn’t make the tournament, with the likes of Astralis, Fnatic, and Ninjas in Pyjamas also falling short. Some of these orgs, like NiP, have already announced changes coming to their CS2 rosters.