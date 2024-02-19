S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut with Falcons on one-month loan

After many months away, one of the greatest Counter-Strike players of all time in Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev is set to make his professional CS2 debut with Team Falcons, the org announced today.

The former Major winner is joining on a one-month loan from his longtime team Natus Vincere, meaning he’ll step in for Falcons at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown. Earlier today, Falcons announced that Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas had been moved to the bench after the team failed to qualify for the PGL Copenhagen Major.

He’s back. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Falcons on Twitter/X

S1mple had taken extended time off from professional Counter-Strike last year due to a myriad of reasons, including initial disapproval of CS2 and the need to “fix documents” and “take care of other people” in his life.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.