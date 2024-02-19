Category:
Counter-Strike

S1mple returns to competitive Counter-Strike, to debut with Falcons on one-month loan

Welcome back.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 01:49 pm
s1mple Natus Vincere CS:GO
Photo via BLAST Premier

After many months away, one of the greatest Counter-Strike players of all time in Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyljev is set to make his professional CS2 debut with Team Falcons, the org announced today.

The former Major winner is joining on a one-month loan from his longtime team Natus Vincere, meaning he’ll step in for Falcons at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown. Earlier today, Falcons announced that Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas had been moved to the bench after the team failed to qualify for the PGL Copenhagen Major.

s1mple Falcons screenshot from Twitter/X
He’s back. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Falcons on Twitter/X

S1mple had taken extended time off from professional Counter-Strike last year due to a myriad of reasons, including initial disapproval of CS2 and the need to “fix documents” and “take care of other people” in his life.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

related content
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
The PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Europe RMRs: Schedule, results, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
K0nfig, a CS2 player for NiP, sits at his PC playing at the PGL Copenhagen Major EU RMR A.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Star-studded NiP CS2 roster reportedly folds, 3 players ejected after dismal RMR qualifier
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All CS2 anime stickers
A player looking at the stickers on their weapon in CSGO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All CS2 anime stickers
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article Falcons CS2 project hits Major roadblock after RMR elimination against AMKAL
Team Falcons on stage at IEM Katowice after their CS2 win over ENCE.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Falcons CS2 project hits Major roadblock after RMR elimination against AMKAL
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 17, 2024
Read Article CS2 map maker FMPONE shares first glance at new Cache, and Vertigo better count its days
The mid of Cache with a doorway and vent system displayed in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 map maker FMPONE shares first glance at new Cache, and Vertigo better count its days
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 16, 2024
Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.