Why is s1mple taking a break from CS2? All questions about s1mple’s future, answered

The GOAT will not be playing at the first CS2 tournaments.

S1mple, the best professional CS:GO player ever, left the world in shock on Oct. 26 when he revealed he’s taking some time off from competing. A lot has been said since then, but many fans still don’t know why s1mple is taking a break from CS2.

Throughout this article, we’ll answer all of the pertinent questions regarding s1mple’s future as a professional CS2 player—including the reasoning behind his break, if he’ll stay on Natus Vincere, and when he’ll return.

Why is s1mple taking a break from CS2?

S1mple stepped down from NAVI’s CS2 lineup because he needs to “fix documents” and “take care of other people” in his life. This makes sense considering that s1mple reportedly missed IEM Sydney earlier in October because his EU residency papers were not ready and therefore it was tougher for him to leave the continent.

Is s1mple retiring from CS2?

S1mple didn’t mention anything about retiring from competition and it’s an unlikely move considering he’s well-regarded as the best CS:GO player ever and has a huge fan base. These factors make s1mple a great candidate for all professional teams.

When is s1mple planning to return to CS2 competition?

It’s currently unclear when s1mple will return to CS2 pro play. On top of the personal issues he cited, s1mple is also having a hard time enjoying CS2.

What is s1mple going to do during his time off from CS2?

S1mple told his fans he’s going to work on a CS2-related project while he’s on his break. It’s very likely he’ll do some FPL streams to keep his CS2 form.

Who is replacing s1mple in NAVI’s CS2 lineup?

S1mple will reportedly be replaced by young Ukrainian AWPer Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov on NAVI. HLTV reported on Oct. 26 that NAVI is in advanced talks with Sprout to secure w0nderful’s services.

Is s1mple leaving NAVI’s CS2 lineup permanently?

S1mple revealed on Oct. 26 that he never thought about leaving NAVI but recognized it would be interesting to hear offers from other teams. On top of potentially joining another team in the future, s1mple is also considering becoming a primary rifler and no longer being an AWPer in CS2 as he thinks the latter isn’t “impactful” in the new game.

When does s1mple’s contract with NAVI expire?

The last time NAVI announced a contract extension with s1mple was in October 2022. The Ukrainian superstar renewed his contract for three years on that occasion, which means NAVI has s1mple under contract until October 2025.

Has any CS2 team made a bid for s1mple already?

It’s unclear if CS2 teams are already making a move to try to sign s1mple for CS2. But if he truly wants to become a primary rifler, he arguably has a spot on any team in the world. You can keep track of every confirmed CS2 roster change, report, and rumor with our CS2 roster tracker.

