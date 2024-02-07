CS2 players praise A Call to Arms update, claiming ‘game is finally playable’

Valve surprised the CS2 community by launching a huge update on Feb. 6 called A Call to Arms. It introduces several new features and solves a few of CS2’s biggest issues, and players are praising the patch, claiming they’re finally able to enjoy the game.

CS2’s A Call to Arms update makes so many great changes, it’s tough to outline the most important ones. The return of Arms Race mode and beloved maps like Baggage and Shoots are certainly standout features. Players are also celebrating other welcome changes, like the Refund All button, Kukri Knife, new Kilowatt case, and adjustments to peeker’s advantage.

“Refund all button exists, game is finally playable,” a top comment on Reddit reads. This is a great quality-of-life feature that lets you refund all purchased items as long as the buy window hasn’t ended yet. It’s a minor feature but very convenient, especially when you’re changing your strategy at the last minute.

New knife skins look sweet. Screenshot via Gemsri Gregory via YouTube

On top of this, the devs finally put peeker’s advantage under the microscope. They reduced the advantage by 16 ms, so it should be far more balanced now. The community reacted positively to this news, but players know they’ll need to properly test it before singing Valve’s praises.

While it’s still too early to be certain, A Call to Arms is shaping up to be an excellent patch. “Might be copium but game feels great rn, closest to CS:GO we’ve had, and I love to hate so,” one X user wrote. There are hundreds of similar reactions on social media: “Did care + did ask + thank you,” one Reddit comment says.

It’s hardly surprising, though. For most of December and January, Valve kept quiet without adding many meaningful changes to CS2. Players’ frustrations were reaching new highs, but the latest patch gives the community some much-needed relief by addressing several major concerns.