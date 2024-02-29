Category:
Counter-Strike

Astralis re-signs Danish CS2 prodigy as dev1ce moves to IGL role

The team quickly shifts gears.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 07:19 am
Astralis' dev1ce competing during the European RMR for Copenhagen Major.
Photo by PGL

A day after benching BlameF and replacing its CS2 coach, Astralis brought back a former player and moved dev1ce to in-game leading duties.

The organization has acquired Alexander “br0” Bro from Monte. This means the 21-year-old CS2 prodigy is returning to Astralis after being in the international squad for eight months. But br0 isn’t taking the mantle of IGL left by benched blameF. The team’s AWPer, dev1ce, is transitioning to the role instead.

“Our top priority has been to find a player who can step into the team and create space for the other four to move into their favorite positions. He [br0] was the first player we identified who has the level and fits perfectly into the role,” Astralis sports director Kasper Straube said following the moves.

CS:GO player blameF playing at the BLAST Paris Major Europe RMR for Astralis
BlameF’s shoes were quickly filled. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

When it comes to dev1ce’s new role, it turns out the experienced star had already been calling from time to time. “I’ve always been the secondary caller and right-hand man for both Lukas and Benja… it’s a good time for me to go this way,” he said.

These sudden roster changes follow Astralis’ failed attempt to qualify for the PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major, scheduled to start on March 17. The Danish superteam went 2-3 in the European RMR B before losing to 9 Pandas in the Last Chance Qualifier. Besides benching blameF and re-signing br0, the org also acquired a new coach, ruggah.

After failing to qualify for Copenhagen Major, this is Astralis’ third major they’ve missed in a row. With the scene focused on the Danish event, the big test for Astralis will be at IEM Chengdu on April 8.

CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Artwork painted on a wall by a street sign on Inferno in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 Feb. 28 update: Inferno decluttered, spawns changed on 6 maps, more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
PGL Copenhagen Major Americas RMR: Schedule, results, teams
The PGL Copenhagen Major Americas RMR logo.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major Americas RMR: Schedule, results, teams
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Astralis women's team, CS2 pros call for Valve to add default female skins to game
Vypa Sista of the Revolution agent skin holding an AK in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Astralis women’s team, CS2 pros call for Valve to add default female skins to game
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 28, 2024
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.