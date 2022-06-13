Boombl4 takes test to prove he’s clean from drugs

The player has taken steps to prove his innocence.

On June 8, a video recording of Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov allegedly snorting a powdery white substance was posted online. Following the controversy, the former in-game leader for Natus Vincere’s CS:GO division took a test to prove he’s drug-free.

In a photograph as well as screengrab of a medical document posted on social media on June 12, Boombl4 provided evidence that indicated he was clean from drugs. “All clean thx for your support everyone,” the player said on Twitter.

All clean thx for your support everyone pic.twitter.com/n2WLWj1Q3X — Кирилл (@Boombl4CS) June 12, 2022

The video of Boombl4 allegedly using mephedrone, a powerful stimulant often compared with cocaine and ecstasy, was uploaded on Telegram on June 8 by his ex-wife Angelika “LiQueen” Mikhailova. After revealing she had divorced Boombl4, she said he was a mephedrone addict, according to a machine translation.

Following the post, Boombl4 confirmed LiQueen had been blackmailing him with “various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information.” He added that he would soon be “filling libel suits.”

today I got divorced from my wife and was blackmailed with various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information. Soon I will be filing libel suits. Many thanks to everyone for the support and understanding at a difficult time for me. — Кирилл (@Boombl4CS) June 8, 2022

The Russian player proposed to LiQueen after he hoisted the trophy at PGL Stockholm Major in November 2021. Since April 2022, however, they have been at the center of controversy after LiQueen posted a photo with the Russian flag on her cheek, which appeared to be a symbol of support for Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Natus Vincere parted ways with Boombl4 due to “high reputational risks” on May 28, days after the conclusion of the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major.