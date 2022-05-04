The first CS:GO Major of 2022 will kick off on May 9 in Antwerp, Belgium. And to celebrate the competition, Valve released player signatures and team logos in the form of traditional gun stickers.

This time, the game developer created a sticker for all 120 players attending the PGL Antwerp Major instead of creating them just for those who finished in the top eight, as was done for the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021, the last Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament.

The PGL Antwerp Major stickers are obtainable through the Team Sticker Capsules or Player Autograph Capsules inside CS:GO. They feature paper, glitter, holo, and gold variants. After the competition is over, Valve revealed it will add a Champions Capsule, which will contain the autographs of the winners. Fans will also be able to buy them from the Steam market or trade items with whoever they want to.

Major stickers are one of the highest-rated cosmetics in CS:GO and several of them become rare and sell for high prices, especially years after the item was released. Players can attach these stickers to their favorite weapon and even scrap them so they look older, or just keep them in their Steam inventory for the sake of having a collection.

Here are the best PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major stickers separated by autographs and team logos.

Best player stickers

