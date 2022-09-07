Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core

Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division.

Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “⁠kezziwow⁠” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.

“Becoming part of Astralis is a dream we almost still don’t quite believe is reality. It is a huge organization known for being professional and visionary, but it is so much more,” Aurora said in the official press announcement. “We have spent a week with virtually everyone at the head office, and you really feel how everybody goes into this with both heart and professionalism, to make a difference.”

Astralis’ new roster is mostly comprised of the Ambush Female core of Joanana, spike, and kezziwow, who won the ESL Impact Spring Cash Cup 1 Europe back in March. Their fourth member, entry fragger RacheLL, played with the Ambush Female core under the name SUL in July in their championship run at ESL Impact Impact Summer Cash Cup 3 Europe. Their final member, Aurora, is a new addition to the existing core and has most recently been featured playing for GODSENT Female.

Working with a women’s CS:GO team was something that was in Astralis’ plans for quite some time, according to Anders Hørsholt, the CEO of Astralis. Now, the new team will have the resources to enhance its stronghold on the women’s scene.

“It is only natural for Astralis to be an active part of this development, which we want to push even further with our new team,” Hørsholt said. “Our values are grounded in performing at our best and always developing, but also in embracing gaming at all levels, regardless of traditional distinctions.”

These values around performance and change are something that Aurora was especially excited to make happen through Astralis.

“As a woman in Counter-Strike, you fight both for results and for respect, and with the Astralis star on our chest and the organization behind us, we believe we can make a change and win both battles,” Aurora said. “We will fight with everything we have both on the server and in everyday life.”

Astralis Female will make their debut under the Danish esports organization tomorrow, Sept. 8, at ESL Impact Season 2: Europe. There, they will look to claim one of two spots at the ESL Impact Season 2 LAN finals in Jönköping in November.