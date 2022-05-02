Astralis’ CS:GO division makes trace its permanent head coach before Antwerp Major

Astralis has promoted Martin “trace” Heldt to be the permanent head coach of its CS:GO roster, the organization announced today. This move has been made one week before the biggest tournament in the first half of 2022, the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, begins.

With trace behind the steering wheel, Astralis has secured some admirable results in the past few months. The Dane became the team’s main coach in January, and since then, the squad has participated in numerous tournaments.

Pro League Playoffs. ✅

Qualified for Major. ✅

Grand Final in Showdown. ✅@mtwtrace is steering our spaceship in the right direction – TO THE STARS. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KvMtGtGm37 — Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) May 2, 2022

“Under him we are starting to see some of the energy and confidence we in Astralis must always stand for,” said Kasper Hvidt, the director of sports at Astralis.

Trace believes in his players’ abilities and will try to meet their fans’ expectations. “We will do everything we can to meet our own and the fans’ expectations,” he said.

Initially, trace was the head coach of Astralis’ CS:GO academy team, Astralis Talent. At the beginning of March, the 31-year-old took over the role of the main coach of the main division for a three-month period, replacing Alexander “ave” Holdt. Since then, the Danish team qualified for the upcoming Major, reached the quarterfinals of ESL Pro League season 15, and came up just short of advancing to the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022 after losing to ENCE in yesterday’s final.

Simultaneously, Andreas “MODII” Fridh will take on the role of the head coach of Astralis Talent. Thus, as a result of previous changes in the organization’s CS:GO divisions, ave will resign from the role of coaching the Talent squad.