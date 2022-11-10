The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major will kick off today with the first pair of quarterfinals.

The eight teams that made the Champions Stage have been placed in a single-elimination playoff bracket, meaning that they can’t lose anymore or they’ll be knocked out of the $1.25 million event. Unlike the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage, the playoff matches will be played at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, an arena that has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.

All of the IEM Rio Major Champions Stage matches will be played as best-of-three series, including the grand finals. In these series, each team bans one map first, then each makes their pick before removing two more maps. The map left is played in case the series is tied 1-1.

Cloud9 will face MOUZ in the first quarterfinal match of the IEM Rio Major today at 12pm CT, while Fnatic vs. Outsiders will decide the other semifinal spot at 3pm CT. These teams are all in the same bracket, and the other bracket consists of Heroic, Team Spirit, Natus Vincere, and FURIA.

The four teams that advance today and tomorrow will play in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 12, one day before the grand finals of the IEM Rio Major. Here are all of the quarterfinal matchups and we’ll update this article every time a new team advances to the semifinals.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major semifinals