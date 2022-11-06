Only eight CS:GO teams attending the IEM Rio Major will advance to the Champions Stage, the name of the playoffs of the $1.25 million tournament held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The playoff action will begin on Nov. 10, one day after the conclusion of the Legends Stage, with two quarterfinals matches. The action in the Legends Stage and Challengers Stage took place at the Riocentro venue, and the tournament will move to a bigger venue in form of the Jeunesse Arena once the single-elimination playoff bracket begins.

There are only two teams that can book their playoff spot today in the Legends Stage. Heroic defeated Outsiders and Fnatic yesterday on the first day of Legends Stage and will face Cloud9, who stunned top contenders FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere yesterday, for a spot in the Champions Stage.

The other two teams that can advance to playoffs are FURIA, who defeated ENCE and Team Spirit yesterday. The only Brazilian team left in the event will take on BIG for a spot in the Champions Stage. The German team beat Sprout and MOUZ yesterday to reach the 2-0 pool of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major playoffs

At the moment, there are no teams that have reached the Champions Stage of IEM Rio Major. Heroic and C9 will play for a spot at 12pm CT while FURIA or BIG will decide who advance to playoffs at 3pm CT.

We’ll update this article every time a new team qualify for IEM Rio Major Champions Stage.