Loomian Legacy codes (December 2023)

Loomian Legacy is a game that gave me a sense of nostalgia as the experience feels similar to the gameplay style of the Pokémon games. I got to choose my own Loomian and train it to fight other trainers, but it was not all smooth sailing!

Over time, I ran out of resources, but Loomian Legacy codes provided me with free rewards that were useful for the journey! You can get rewards as well by redeeming the codes from this article! Don’t let them slip; grab them quickly while they’re still active! If you enjoy games where you can collect adorable creatures, check out our Project Polaro codes article and claim more valuable goodies!

All Loomian Legacy codes list

There are currently no active Loomian Legacy codes.

Expired Loomian Legacy codes

How to redeem codes in Loomian Legacy

To redeem Loomian Legacy codes, follow the instructions below:

Open the Codes tab to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Loomian Legacy in Roblox. Click on the Store icon at the top of the screen. Click on the Codes tab. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem to get your prize.

How can you get more Loomian Legacy codes?

Bookmarking this article is an excellent way to ensure you remain up-to-date with all the Loomian Legacy codes. We regularly look for new code drops and revise our Working list to bring you the latest freebies.

However, if you don’t feel like waiting around and want to take things into your own hands, you can research the developer’s social media accounts yourself. Join the Loomian Legacy Discord server and scroll through the channels to check for news, updates related to the game’s progress, giveaways, events, and upcoming codes! Click the Follow button to get the latest info on the developer’s X account (@Llama_Train_S).

Why are my Loomian Legacy codes not working?

There are two main reasons why you might struggle with error messages when trying to redeem Loomian Legacy codes:

Incorrectly typing codes will stop you from claiming freebies. To avoid making typos, double-check if the codes have capitalized letters, symbols, or numbers and input them carefully. To ensure the code is correctly entered, you can always copy/paste it using our Working list. Be aware that codes can be time-sensitive. Developers usually refrain from explicitly stating more details about the duration of their codes, and some invalid ones can remain on our list of active codes for far too long. If you notice one that no longer works, notify us, and we will act quickly to rework the list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Loomian Legacy

The developers have been generous in providing other methods of getting prizes apart from Loomian Legacy codes. You can earn Loomicoins, the main currency of this game, by capturing and training small Loomian creatures for battle. Each time you face trainers and win a fight, you’ll get cash, which you can exchange for Discs and Medicine.

What is Loomian Legacy?

Loomian Legacy is an adventure RPG title for Roblox inspired by the legendary Pokémon franchise. You start your journey within the comfort of your home, hearing the shocking news that your father explored the mines and found a strange rock carved with symbols. Your first task is to choose a Loomian, a small creature used for battle and exploration, and train it before leaving the village to travel to unravel the hidden secrets of this world. Use Loomicoins to buy the necessary equipment to keep your Loomians healthy and Discs to capture and collect more of these adorable pets!

