Who is The Replacer in Black Ops 6?

Black Ops 6 has plenty of eye-catching features, but the appearance of The Replacer may have left you scratching your head. If you’re wondering who this mysterious character is, we’ve got all the details you need.

Black Ops 6 has continued the trend from Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with Operators to choose from, adding further customization, ranging from ones provided as standard, ones distributed in the Battle Pass, and others only available by purchasing a bundle in the store.

The Replacer is one of the many Operators available in Black Ops 6, and we’ve a full breakdown of his history in this guide.

Who is The Replacer in BO6?

Familiar face. Image via Activision

The Replacer is a character from Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode who has subsequently appeared in other Call of Duty titles. The character is played by Peter Stormare, who has appeared in the likes of Prison Break, Constantine, Armageddon, Bad Boys II, 22 Jump Street, and more.

The Replacer has appeared in several marketing campaigns in the Black Ops franchise, “replacing” people in various positions. This has included the President of the United States, an Astronaut, and a member of the Sidemen during a YouTube video.

His first appearance came during marketing for Black Ops 2, where he “replaced” people in their day-to-day lives, allowing them to stay at home and play Call of Duty instead. He became an instant hit and has remained tied to CoD ever since.

After an in-game debut in Black Ops 4, The Replacer returned as an Operator for the Rogue faction in Warzone 2.0 and Black Ops 6, available by purchasing a bundle from the store. For Black Ops 6, the Operator is available in the “Tracker Pacer: The Replacer Bundle.”

The bundle costs around $30, and a Black Cell variant is available for the skin, which requires purchasing the Black Cell Battlepass, which again costs around $30. Due to the price point, the skins have become controversial in the community.

