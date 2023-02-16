Where to use the Crash Site Weapon Case key in DMZ

Keys play an important role in Warzone 2 DMZ. An early key can lead you to some lucrative loot, giving you a momentum boost.

Running into most keys will ultimately depend on your luck, and it’s also the case for the Crash Site Weapon Case key. If you happen to come across one, you’ll want to know where it’ll lead you since using it will be a top priority.

Despite keys’ random nature, there’s also a way players can secure a Crash Site Weapon Case key in DMZ, making it one of the more reliable keys in the early game.

Where do you use the Crash Site Weapon Case key in DMZ?

If you have the Crash Site Weapon Case key, you’ll need to head to the center of D-5 where you’ll find the case sitting below the pipeline. The case is located near the crashed vehicle in this area, and you’ll be able to open it with the Crash Site Weapon Case key.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

How to get the Crash Site Weapon Case key in DMZ

Claim the Make Contact mission.

Complete this mission to get the Crash Site Weapon Case key.

This is the only guaranteed way to get the Crash Site Weapon Case key. Apart from completing the mission, finding the key will be completely luck-based since it can also drop from chests or from a player you may take down.

It’s generally a good practice to be mindful of your surroundings while opening locked loot since you won’t want to concede to a nearby party.