Warzone Covert Exfil and Weapon Case: Secondary win condition explained

You no longer need to be the last team standing to survive a Warzone match.

Warzone Season One Reloaded introduces Covert Exfil and Weapon Cases. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking exclusive rewards and leaving a match early.

Infinity Ward took a daring gamble by creating an extraction shooter game mode, separate from the traditional battle royale experience, called DMZ. The game mode ultimately failed to receive further support after Modern Warfare 3 hit shelves, but the game mode laid the groundwork for future innovations.

More than one way to win now. Image via Activision

For example, MW3‘s Zombies game mode takes inspiration from DMZ, as it uses the same exfil gameplay loop. This time around, Warzone Season One Reloaded takes a page from the extraction shooter mode’s book with Covert Exfils and Weapon Cases.

Warzone Covert Exfil and Weapon Case, explained

Like the DMZ challenge in Warzone 2 that had players exfil with a weapon blueprint to unlock a new weapon, Sledgehammer Games introduces a similar concept in Season One Reloaded with the Weapon Case.

The Weapon Case spawns in a marked location at the start of every match, and players are marked for everyone else on the map after picking up the case. If a player stays alive until the end of the match while holding the case, they earn exclusive rewards. But, the devs added a new secondary win condition to make the task easier.

Squads can exit a match early by purchasing a Covert Exfil at Buy Stations before the Gulag closes. It’s important to note that only five exfils are available to purchase per match, and the exfils don’t count as a traditional win.

Raven Software elaborated, “Successfully extracting via Covert Exfil does not count as a traditional win – rather as a separate stat – and will not count towards Champion’s Quest progress.”

Completing a Covert Exfil will be an easier way for players to extract a Weapon Case without needing to survive until the end of the match.

Raven Software assured fans that there will be more information on both features when the official season reloaded patch notes drop on Jan.17.