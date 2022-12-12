TimTheTatman’s ‘one-shot’ shotgun loadout in Warzone 2 is as filthy as it sounds

Lask week, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar was confident he’d found the most broken loadout in Warzone 2. This week, however, he’s found another one that might take the cake.

It’s all about the Bryson 800.

Shotguns aren’t for everyone. But Tim stumbled across the perfect loadout to make it reliably ‘one-shot’ just about anyone—even if they’re decked out in purple armor plates.

“There’s a one-shot shotgun in Warzone 2, and when I say one-shot, I mean full purple plates to an instant knock,” he said during a YouTube video on Dec. 12. “If you’re a shotgun lover like myself, you’re going to love this gun. Trust me!”

TimTheTatman’s ‘one-shot’ Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via TImTheTatman on YouTube

Muzzle: Bryson Choke Tighter pellet spread +0.05in width Damage range +0.30in length

Bryson Choke Barrel: 29.5″ Rifled Barrel Recoil steadiness -0.34lb weight Damage range +0.21in length

29.5″ Rifled Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

Stockless Pistol Grip Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump Sprint to fire speed +0.13in length

Demo X50 Tactical Pump

If you include all the bits and pieces mentioned above, you’ll be one-shotting people in no time. It’s about as effective of a secondary weapon as you’re going to get, especially in close-range combat.

Tim tested its effectiveness himself, and it worked like a charm—much to the dismay of the dozens of enemies he mowed down as he giggled in glee.

It was so good, in fact, one fan said: “Tim has just released hell into the Warzone 2 community.” The sentiment was shared by another, who added: “This shotgun absolutely shreds!”

So, what are you waiting for? Give it a whirl and see if it’s the right fit for you. You’ll be making enemies in Warzone 2 pull their hair out in no time.