TimTheTatman is convinced he’s found the most broken weapon loadout in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has more than 50 guns to choose from in Season 1, and there are countless ways to customize them to suit any given playstyle via the Gunsmith and Weapon Tuning menus.

Some weapons and loadouts stand head and shoulders above the rest. They tend to have the highest pick rates. But there are some hidden gems out there, too. Players love experimenting to find them.

YouTube star Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar is one of them, and he’s convinced he’s found the holy grail of hidden treasure—a loadout that revolves around dual-wielding P890 pistols.

“I’ve got a build and I’ve got a gun here that eventually is going to get removed. I’m telling you all right now! So use this gun before it’s gone,” he said during his YouTube stream on Dec. 8. “Do you want to get easy kills and do you want to impress your friends? Use this gun! The reality is, these things are going to go away.”

“They’re too good, so use them before they’re gone!”

TimTheTatman’s ‘broken’ P890 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via TimTheTatman on YouTube

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire Recoil smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet velocity: +1.00in

FT Steel Fire Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Magazine: 12 Round Mag

12 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

TimTheTatman had a lot of success with this P890 loadout throughout the course of the stream. He stunned Dr Disrespect with how well he was performing, which—let us here at Dot Esports promise you—doesn’t happen often.

Pistols aren’t often considered to be the best weapons in Warzone 2, but TimTheTatman is confident dual-wielding P890’s is the way to go at the moment—if only as a secondary weapon.

If more and more people start catching on, he might be right. They could be in for a hard nerf.