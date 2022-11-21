The best Warzone 2 weapons: Tier list and top guns for season 01

The clock strikes. It’s game time with the squad. You’re dropping into Warzone 2, but you need to create a custom weapon before dropping in. It’s time to grind.

In general, for Warzone 2, you should be rocking a long-range weapon and a close-range weapon. This can mean any variation of weapons, but you’ll likely be looking close at the game’s assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, and sniper rifles for starters when it comes to having success in BR.

As is the case with all live-service video games like CoD, the meta will shift over time. With each update where weapons are changed, attachments are tweaked, and guns are nerfed and buffed, equipment can quickly go from top of the food chain to completely unusable, or vice versa. The tier list can change with the winds, so be sure to check back to see what’s hot and what’s not.

Here’s the current meta in Warzone 2, the guns that you should be rocking in your loadout and purchasing from buy stations at the first possible moment.

Warzone 2 tier list: Best weapons in season 01

Best Warzone 2 assault rifle: TAQ-56

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Stock: Tactique Brute Stock

Tactique Brute Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Best Warzone 2 SMG: Vaznev-9K

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Best Warzone 2 LMG: RPK

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Heavy Support Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Best Warzone 2 sniper rifle: MCPR-300

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5 Round Mag

This article will be updated with new information over time as weapons, attachments, and more change with each CoD update.