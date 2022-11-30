5 most popular guns in Warzone 2

Weapons are the name of the game in Warzone 2, just as they were in the original. No matter what phase Warzone might be going through, Call of Duty players will always want to know which weapons they should be using.

Usually, the most popular weapons and the meta go hand-in-hand, meaning players will simply use whatever is best most of the time.

With a new game like Warzone 2, players are still figuring out the meta and what works for them. While there’s definitely a meta in place, the most popular guns in Warzone 2 are more of a reflection of what’s been easiest to use thus far.

If you’re interested in what players have been running most in Season 01, then check the five most popular guns so far in Warzone 2.

All of these rankings are coming straight from WZRanked.com, which keeps track of meta loadouts and pick rates to give players an accurate idea of the landscape.

1. M4 — 16.53% pick rate

The king of the assault rifle class has retained the top spot through November in Season 01. The M4 is easily the most popular weapon in Warzone 2, currently boasting a 16.53% pick rate. It might not be the best overall AR, but it’s certainly not going to lose any gunfights either.

2. TAQ-56 — 8.22% pick rate

Now we have what most believe to be the best overall AR and weapon in Warzone 2 in the TAQ-56. This powerful rifle took the game by storm on the first day of launch, showing players that it’s capable of taking down enemies in a matter of seconds. It’s not as versatile as the M4, but the TAQ-56 is the AR players want to use if they’re looking to inflict the most damage possible.

3. Fennec 45 — 7.38% pick rate

The Fennec 45 was instantly recognized as the best submachine gun in Warzone 2. This was many players’ guesses before the game launched, and they were proven right. The Fennec has an unbelievably fast fire rate and almost no recoil when kitted out with the right attachments. It’s the best close-range option in the game, bar none.

4. Kastov 762 — 5.88% pick rate

And we go right back to another assault rifle with the Kastov 762 coming in at the fourth spot. The Kastov 762 is a mix between the M4 and TAQ-56, featuring balanced stats across the board but having a slightly higher damage range than the M4. It’s also a little faster than the TAQ, giving players a nice middle ground. It also helps that the Kastov 762 is basically the AK-47, one of the most popular COD guns ever.

5. RPK — 4.79% pick rate

Rounding out the top five we finally have our first light machine gun. The RPK was a bit of a sleeper coming into Warzone 2 after many players guessed the RAAL MG would be the best LMG. While the RAAL is strong, the RPK is much easier to use. It features faster mobility and virtually no recoil when equipped with the right attachments. For long-range gunfights, the RPK can out-gun most other weapons in the game.

Honorable mentions outside of the top five that could break their way in with a future update are the STB 556 (4.24%), M13B (3.55%), and Kastov-74u (3.51%).