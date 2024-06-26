The best Reclaimer 18 loadout in Warzone

The SPAS-12 has returned to Call of Duty by way of the Reclaimer 18 in the Season Four Reloaded update, bringing shotgun firepower to Urzikstan and beyond.

Shotguns have reigned in Warzone before, and the Reclaimer 18 joins the field as one of many to choose from when it comes time to pick your loadout in BR or Resurgence mode.

Here’s our pick for the best attachments, perks, and equipment to use for the Reclaimer 18 in Warzone.

Best Reclaimer 18 loadout in Warzone

Get up close and personal for some havoc. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Reclaimer 18 loadout is reminiscent of SPAS-12 variations from CoDs in the past, especially with the stock folded up to give it that extra chunky look. While it may look that way, it feels great in close-range fights and is a fun gun to try out in battle royale or Resurgence modes.

Best Reclaimer 18 build in Warzone

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight

Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

Before using this gun, it’s important to know that it has two firing modes: pump-action and semi-auto. It’s pump-action by default, meaning you will need to finish the pump animation before firing again. But if you switch it to semi-auto, it will fire as fast as you can pull the trigger with a much tighter pellet radius.

Keeping that in mind for when it’s time to whip the Reclaimer 18 out, the build is centered around Mobility and Handling, like all close-range guns in Warzone. The Bryson Choke is on here for its better hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, but the rest of the attachments are all about maneuverability and dancing better than your opponent when fighting up close.

The Kimura RYL33 Laser Sight attachment is kind of a hack, because it has big positive effects with negatives that only occur when aiming down sights, which isn’t recommended with this build anyway. It will give big buffs to Aim Walking Steadiness, Tac Stance Spread, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Hipfiring or Tac Stance works great with this gun when fighting inside buildings on Urzikstan or any Resurgence map, so make sure to bring a long-range weapon with you and then pull the Reclaimer 18 out when the enemy approaches.

Best Reclaimer 18 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk one: Double Time

Double Time Perk two: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk three: Tempered

Tempered Perk four: High Alert

High Alert Secondary weapon: Kastov 762 or DG-58 LSW

Kastov 762 or DG-58 LSW Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The Reclaimer 18 fits into a standard Warzone perk and equipment loadout, where you should pair it with a top long-range option like whatever you prefer to use when shooting enemies at a distance, such as the Kastov 762, DG-58 LSW, or any other AR or LMG.

