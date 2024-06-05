The best JAK Requiem (Kastov 762) loadout in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s giant arsenal of weapons has no shortage of options to choose from, but sometimes a new Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Part makes the loadout choice that much easier.

One of the new Aftermarket Parts in MW3‘s season four has singlehandedly revived a weapon that was previously dominant in Warzone, pulling it to the forefront of the meta. Modern Warfare 2’s Kastov 762 is back with a vengeance and almost no recoil to speak of thanks to the JAK Requiem Conversion Kit.

Once you’ve unlocked the JAK Requiem, it brings the Kastov 762 right to the top of the most viable weapons in Warzone for long-range, as well as mid-range gunfights. It’s one you’ll want to add to your collection as soon as possible.

Here’s the best JAK Requiem loadout in Warzone for the Kastov 762 from MW2.

Best JAK Requiem loadout in Warzone

Close your eyes and get a kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aftermarket Part: JAK Requiem

JAK Requiem Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Thanks in large part to the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part, this loadout has almost zero recoil to speak of. It will all come down to your own aim when you use this loadout, so you’ll have no one to blame but yourself if you’re not hitting shots.

The JAK Requiem, combined with the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, makes the gun shoot in an entirely straight line and also buffs its range to help it compete with other long-range weapons, such as the MCW, MTZ-556, or even the Kar98k.

My only other suggestion to make here would be to swap out the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor for the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider if you don’t mind appearing on the radar while shooting, but I recommend the suppressor for its stealth advantages.

Best JAK Requiem perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary Weapon: Kar98k, FJX Horus, or Superi 46

Kar98k, FJX Horus, or Superi 46 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

I suggest pairing up the JAK Requiem with the Kar98k if you want to snipe, or an SMG like the FJX Horus or Superi 46 if you want to use it as a long-range option. Thanks to its recoilless fire, you can deal damage adequately at range, but its short 40 Round Mag may leave something to be desired.

