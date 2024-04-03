The best FJX Horus loadout in Warzone

Longtime Call of Duty veterans will be familiar with the MP9 machine pistol. Warzone brings back the lethal close-range weapon, and it’s just as powerful as you remember.

In the original Modern Warfare 3, back in 2011, the MP9 was an unusual weapon that shined in some areas but severely faltered in others. Sledgehammer Games redesigned the weapon, renamed it the FJX Horus, and gave the newly minted SMG best-in-class close-quarters damage and mobility. We expect the close-range meta weapon to be a true contender in season three and even beyond, barring any nerfs.

Best FJX Horus loadout in Warzone

This isn’t the MP9 you remember. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Ruse-90 Light Barrel

Ruse-90 Light Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Stock: Ripper Light Stock

Ripper Light Stock Magazine: 48 Round Mag

Activision explained, “Versatility is the name of the game with this machine pistol SMG, a favorite of those who like to pack a punch on the run. This weapon has an incredible fire rate and class-leading mobility, and handling help mitigates the recoil control.”

Even though the SMG’s impressive handling helps mitigate recoil, this weapon still suffers from massive amounts of kick and accuracy issues. We recommend equipping the ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider to help steady the weapon while firing. Additionally, the 48-Round Mag will come in handy while dealing with multiple enemies simultaneously. To make matters worse with the worrying accuracy, the FJX Horus also has iron sights that are nearly impossible to see out of. An optic is a necessity with this SMG.

With this set of attachments, the FJX Horus’s time-to-kill speed is between 610 and 670 milliseconds up to nine meters, depending on how many shots you land. If you consider this, we don’t think the new season three SMG will overtake the HRM-9, but it will still be a fun and unique new option to take for a rare spin.

Best FJX Horus perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: SOA Subverter or MORS

SOA Subverter or MORS Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Sometimes, the best option is to run in Warzone. Whether that means sprinting out of the gas, away from a gunfight, or at an enemy to finish, operators are constantly on the move. Double Time makes that easier by improving Tac Sprint duration and refresh rates. Then, Sleight of Hand gets you back in the action faster thanks to a quicker reload.

Tempered is a gamechanger, as the perk makes it possible to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three. Lastly, High Alert prevents you from getting caught off guard by an enemy looking in your direction.

Pair this SMG with a long-range option like SOA Subverter or MORS. No loadout is complete without smokes and a Breacher Drone to force enemies out of cover.

