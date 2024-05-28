Warzone operators group up on Urzikstan
Image via Activision
Warzone season 4 early patch notes: Specialist perk, Gulag changes, new weapons, and more

Are you ready to drop in again?
Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: May 28, 2024

Warzone is getting a refreshed set of content in season four of Modern Warfare 3, including new weapons and other fun additions.

The return of the Kar98k marksman rifle will be a welcome one for many players who miss the gun’s heyday from the original Warzone, but that’s just scratching the surface of everything coming to the game as part of the seasonal patch.

Buckle up and get ready for all of season four’s new additions and changes in Warzone.

Warzone season four patch notes

Warzone operators wearing gas masks, preparing for combat.
Drop in for some more fun. Image via Activision

Let’s dive into everything changing in Warzone season four.

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

A new season in CoD means buffs and nerfs to many weapons. Check back here once the patch is available to see everything that’s changing when it comes to weapons and other elements of the game.

Kar98k returns

Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone
A bolt-action beauty. Image via Activision

The marksman rifle is described as “powerful and accurate,” boasting “high damage output with a slow rate of fire,” according to Activision. But that’s just one of four guns coming in the season, along with the Superi 46 SMG, Reclaimer 18 shotgun, and Sledgehammer melee weapon.

Gulag changes

Two Warzone operators battling it out in the Gulag.
Expect variety. Image via Activision

The Gulag will now randomly spawn you in one of four different variants, as opposed to just one at a time, so be prepared for some variety when trying to get back into the action.

Urzikstan bunkers update

Bunkers in Warzone season 4
Be ready for a fight. Image via Activision

The bunkers on Urzikstan are getting an overhaul. Once you find a keycard, you can access an expanded interior, along with new secondary exit hatches that will grant your team multiple methods of escape.

Specialist perk

Specialist perk in Warzone season 4
Become the ultimate operator. Image via Activision

The Specialist perk makes its way from Rebirth Island into Urzikstan in season four, allowing players to grab it as rare ground loot and equip all of the perks in the game.

New and returning modes

Warzone Buy Back Solos in season 4
Grab the cash. Image via Activision

Buy Back Royale Solos returns in season four, along with new modes such as one that seems to be teasing Black Ops 6 in some regard due to its [REDACTED] nature.

New vehicle

Polaris RZR vehicle in Warzone
Shut up and drive. Image via Activision

A new vehicle for Urzikstan in season four is called the Polaris RZR Pro R, which is a real-world side-by-side UTV. It has tighter turning and handling, three seats, and “improved fuel economy.”

Loot Hot Zones

Loot Hot Zones in Warzone season 4
Drop in hot. Image via Activision

Loot Hot Zones will be displayed on the map as you get ready to drop in. These zones will contain higher tier loot than normal and will likely be filled with players who are fighting for it.

Runaway Train public event

Runaway Train event in Warzone season 4
A good old-fashioned train heist. Image via Activision

Coming in midseason, the Runaway Train public event is similar to the Slay Ride Resurgence mode from season one and will spawn in at the sixth gas circle. The safe zone will remain over the train until the end of each match.

If you’re looking forward to MW3 season four, you can also check out the multiplayer patch notes for the update.

