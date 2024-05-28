MW3 operators on Tokyo map
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

MW3 season 4 early patch notes: Kar98k, new maps, new modes, new perks, and more

It's time to get the squad back together again.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:22 am

Modern Warfare 3’s fourth season has arrived, shaking things up with new weapons, maps, and a slew of more content.

Recommended Videos

There’s likely still several season left before Black Ops 6 launches later this year, and season four is one of them with many additions for MW3 multiplayer, including four killstreaks, new perks, and even more Aftermarket Parts to unlock.

Whether you like Ranked Play or pubstomping with pals, MW3‘s season four likely has something for you.

MW3 Season Four patch notes

MW3 operators fighting on Tokyo map.
Squad up on new locations. Image via Activision

Read on below for all of the changes and new content coming to MW3 multiplayer in season four.

Weapon balancing, bug fixes

As with any season in CoD, season four’s update will include some balancing for weapons along with bug fixes and other tweaks. Check back here on update day for the full list of weapon buffs and nerfs.

New weapons

MW3 operator holding a glowing assault rifle and fighting foes
The weapon XP grind is always a good time. Image via Activision

Season four will add four new weapons throughout its duration, including the Superi 46 SMG and Kar98k marksman rifle (battle pass), along with the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and Sledgehammer melee weapon in mid-season.

New maps

MW3 operators take aim at the enemy
Get to know the new locations. Image via Activision

Explore the globe in in three new maps, including Tokyo and Paris (launch) along with Incline, which will arrive at midseason, along with a variant of Das Haus called Das Gross.

New game modes

MW3 operators on the Demolition game mode
Plant or defuse? Image via Activision

The Demolition game mode returns in season four, for the first time in CoD since season three of 2019’s Modern Warfare. Other modes include Hyper Cranked, Havoc, and Headshots Only, offering players some fun variety in their online matches.

New perks and equipment

New perks in MW3 season 4
Add them to your collection. Image via Activision

A new Vest and a new Gear perk are joining MW3 for season four. The Mission Control Vest speeds up your scorestreak/killstreak progression by reducing kills required by one, and Scorestreaks by 125 score.

The Compression Plate, meanwhile, will let you begin to immediately regenerate health after getting a kill with a primary, secondary, or throwing knife/throwing star.

New killstreaks

DNA Bomb blowing up in the sky in MW3
Light up the skies. Image via Activision

Four new killstreaks have arrived, including the return of the DNA Bomb and the IMS, along with the Loitering Muniition and Missile Drone. The DNA Bomb is like the MGB nuke, except it won’t end the game after wiping out the entire enemy team, and it’s unknown how many kills it takes to unlock.

New Aftermarket Parts

MW3 season 4 Aftermarket Parts
One of the best additions to CoD in years. Image via Activision

There’s eight new Aftermarket Parts in season four, including ones for weapons like the M4, Basilisk, KV Inhibitor, FJX Horus, RGL-80, Lachmann Shroud, and more.

New challenges and Prestige levels

Max prestige in MW3 season 4
Keep on leveling up. Image via Activision

A new max level of 850 and 17th Prestige extends the grind in season four, including new Prestige icons and new challenges.

New events

Gundam operator skin in MW3 season 4
Slice and dice. Image via Activision

Four events are scheduled for the first half of season four, including Critical Countdown (May 29 to June 26), Mobile Suit Gundam Legnds (June 5 to 19), andd two REDACTED events.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Black Ops 6 live-action trailer drops, features real-life politicians and cryptic messages
Saddam Hussein holding a lighter in the Black Ops 6 live-action trailer.
Category: CoD
CoD
Black Ops 6 live-action trailer drops, features real-life politicians and cryptic messages
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 28, 2024
Read Article Xbox confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 promotional image.
Category: CoD
CoD
Xbox confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Call of Wallet: Modern Robbery’: Furious CoD fans blast ‘insulting’ $1,000 Steam bundle
Captain Price in CoD MW3 kneeling in the grass outside an enemy base.
Category: CoD
CoD
‘Call of Wallet: Modern Robbery’: Furious CoD fans blast ‘insulting’ $1,000 Steam bundle
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Black Ops 6 live-action trailer drops, features real-life politicians and cryptic messages
Saddam Hussein holding a lighter in the Black Ops 6 live-action trailer.
Category: CoD
CoD
Black Ops 6 live-action trailer drops, features real-life politicians and cryptic messages
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic May 28, 2024
Read Article Xbox confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 promotional image.
Category: CoD
CoD
Xbox confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Call of Wallet: Modern Robbery’: Furious CoD fans blast ‘insulting’ $1,000 Steam bundle
Captain Price in CoD MW3 kneeling in the grass outside an enemy base.
Category: CoD
CoD
‘Call of Wallet: Modern Robbery’: Furious CoD fans blast ‘insulting’ $1,000 Steam bundle
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 28, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.