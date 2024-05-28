MW3 season 4 early patch notes: Kar98k, new maps, new modes, new perks, and more

Modern Warfare 3’s fourth season has arrived, shaking things up with new weapons, maps, and a slew of more content.

There’s likely still several season left before Black Ops 6 launches later this year, and season four is one of them with many additions for MW3 multiplayer, including four killstreaks, new perks, and even more Aftermarket Parts to unlock.

Whether you like Ranked Play or pubstomping with pals, MW3‘s season four likely has something for you.

MW3 Season Four patch notes

Squad up on new locations. Image via Activision

Read on below for all of the changes and new content coming to MW3 multiplayer in season four.

Weapon balancing, bug fixes

As with any season in CoD, season four’s update will include some balancing for weapons along with bug fixes and other tweaks. Check back here on update day for the full list of weapon buffs and nerfs.

New weapons

The weapon XP grind is always a good time. Image via Activision

Season four will add four new weapons throughout its duration, including the Superi 46 SMG and Kar98k marksman rifle (battle pass), along with the Reclaimer 18 shotgun and Sledgehammer melee weapon in mid-season.

New maps

Get to know the new locations. Image via Activision

Explore the globe in in three new maps, including Tokyo and Paris (launch) along with Incline, which will arrive at midseason, along with a variant of Das Haus called Das Gross.

New game modes

Plant or defuse? Image via Activision

The Demolition game mode returns in season four, for the first time in CoD since season three of 2019’s Modern Warfare. Other modes include Hyper Cranked, Havoc, and Headshots Only, offering players some fun variety in their online matches.

New perks and equipment

Add them to your collection. Image via Activision

A new Vest and a new Gear perk are joining MW3 for season four. The Mission Control Vest speeds up your scorestreak/killstreak progression by reducing kills required by one, and Scorestreaks by 125 score.

The Compression Plate, meanwhile, will let you begin to immediately regenerate health after getting a kill with a primary, secondary, or throwing knife/throwing star.

New killstreaks

Light up the skies. Image via Activision

Four new killstreaks have arrived, including the return of the DNA Bomb and the IMS, along with the Loitering Muniition and Missile Drone. The DNA Bomb is like the MGB nuke, except it won’t end the game after wiping out the entire enemy team, and it’s unknown how many kills it takes to unlock.

New Aftermarket Parts

One of the best additions to CoD in years. Image via Activision

There’s eight new Aftermarket Parts in season four, including ones for weapons like the M4, Basilisk, KV Inhibitor, FJX Horus, RGL-80, Lachmann Shroud, and more.

New challenges and Prestige levels

Keep on leveling up. Image via Activision

A new max level of 850 and 17th Prestige extends the grind in season four, including new Prestige icons and new challenges.

New events

Slice and dice. Image via Activision

Four events are scheduled for the first half of season four, including Critical Countdown (May 29 to June 26), Mobile Suit Gundam Legnds (June 5 to 19), andd two REDACTED events.

