The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone

Modern Warfare 3’s season four brought back the legendary Kar98k, but it also introduced another new SMG for CoD players to wreck house with. It’s called the Superi 46.

It’s still early, so it remains to be seen if the Superi 46 will take over the SMG meta from favorites like the WSP-9, Striker 9, or WSP Swarm, but with several nerfs and buffs, anything is possible. Either way, we’ve got the build picked out for you so you can hold your own with the season four SMG in Warzone.

Here’s our choice for the best Superi 46 loadout and build in Warzone so far.

Best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone

Quick and clean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Superi 46 shines as a strictly close-range option, especially in the big battlefields of Warzone, so we leaned into its strengths and made it even better when it comes to maneuverability and mobility so you can shimmy-shake your opponents into an early grave.

Best Superi 46 build in Warzone

Barrel: Terminal V Suppressed Barrel

Stock: Rescue-9 Stock

Rescue-9 Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

The Terminal V Suppressed Barrel may seem like an odd choice since it heavily negates Bullet Velocity and Range, which are normally important stats for SMGs. But the buffs it brings for Sprint to Fire Speed, Gun Kick Control, Aim Down Sight Speed, and Aim Walking Speed turn it into a mobility machine.

Similarly, the Rescue-9 Stock increases your Tactical Sprint Speed, Movement Speed, and Sprint Speed, while also buffing Recoil Control to help keep the gun steady as you spray down foes from up close and keep you in the battle at mid-range.

The DR-6 Handstop has always been a favorite for top Warzone players thanks to its speed increases, and this speedy build is all about that and then some. The 40 Round Mag is a must-have for Warzone, and arguably even in MW3 multiplayer, too.

Lastly, the Phantom Grip continues to highlight the gun’s mobility and speed with even more buffs. But feel free to swap it for something like the SAKIN ZX Grip for a little boost to Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control to keep you better suited for mid-range engagements when you don’t have time to swap to another gun.

The Superi 46 has excellent, clean, clear iron sights, so an attachment slot does not need to be wasted on an optic. This set of attachments should serve you well, whether you like to tear it up in BR or Resurgence.

