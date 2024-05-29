The Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone
The best Kar98k loadout in Warzone

You're as beautiful as the day that I lost you.
Scott Duwe
Published: May 29, 2024 02:24 pm

The Kar98k’s return to Warzone as part of Modern Warfare 3’s season four is a true blessing.

If you’re one of the many gamers out there still grinding out Warzone after the original squad of homies moved on to other things, such as other games, or even a wife and kids, then it’s time to call them back up.

This version of the Kar98k feels nearly identical to the one that wreaked havoc all across the fields and cityscapes of Verdansk in the original Warzone game. And if they’re attempting to prey on nostalgia with it, it’s working, because this gun feels like how the original BR game used to make many of us feel.

Once you unlock the Kar98k and bring it into the field, here’s the best build and attachments to use for the marksman rifle in Warzone in 2024.

Best Kar98k loadout in Warzone

An image of the best Kar98k build in Warzone
It’s back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This loadout lets the Kar98k shine just like it used to in Warzone’s heydays of old. It makes the Kar98k a one-shot down at up to 86 meters while offering stunning buffs to damage, range, and mobility. Our loadout makes the Kar98k a must-use in Resurgence and a handy, back pocket long-range weapon for battle royale on Urzikstan, too.

The Kar98k is officially back. It’s so back.

Best Kar98k build in Warzone

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
  • Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel
  • Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds

With any long-range weapon like a marksman or sniper rifle, Bullet Velocity and Damage Range are crucial statistics. The Sonic Suppressor L and Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel both buff your base Damage Range by a lot, making them crucial additions to the loadout.

In the optic slot, I prefer the SP-X 80 6.6x scope for its long-range lethality, but feel free to swap it out for another scope, whether you like something with more or less range. But with the ability to swap between 6.6x and 11.0x magnifications, the SP-X 80 is likely going to become a go-to.

The decision to swap out the stock for No Stock is all about mobility, and that’s key in Warzone, no matter what mode you play. No Stock greatly buffs the Kar98k’s Aim Walking Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, Movement Speed, and Aim Down Sight Speed, meaning you can use it to outmaneuver your enemy and quickly down them with ease.

Lastly, the 7.92 High Grain Rounds also offer buffs to both Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, further strengthening the build for sheer dominance at mid-range or long-range.

How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Several CoD operators fight
CoD
CoD
How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
MW3 sniper
CoD
CoD
What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Super 46 SMG in MW3 and Warzone
CoD
CoD
The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.