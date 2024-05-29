The best Kar98k loadout in Warzone

The Kar98k’s return to Warzone as part of Modern Warfare 3’s season four is a true blessing.

If you’re one of the many gamers out there still grinding out Warzone after the original squad of homies moved on to other things, such as other games, or even a wife and kids, then it’s time to call them back up.

This version of the Kar98k feels nearly identical to the one that wreaked havoc all across the fields and cityscapes of Verdansk in the original Warzone game. And if they’re attempting to prey on nostalgia with it, it’s working, because this gun feels like how the original BR game used to make many of us feel.

Once you unlock the Kar98k and bring it into the field, here’s the best build and attachments to use for the marksman rifle in Warzone in 2024.

Best Kar98k loadout in Warzone

It’s back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This loadout lets the Kar98k shine just like it used to in Warzone’s heydays of old. It makes the Kar98k a one-shot down at up to 86 meters while offering stunning buffs to damage, range, and mobility. Our loadout makes the Kar98k a must-use in Resurgence and a handy, back pocket long-range weapon for battle royale on Urzikstan, too.

The Kar98k is officially back. It’s so back.

Best Kar98k build in Warzone

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel

Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds

With any long-range weapon like a marksman or sniper rifle, Bullet Velocity and Damage Range are crucial statistics. The Sonic Suppressor L and Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel both buff your base Damage Range by a lot, making them crucial additions to the loadout.

In the optic slot, I prefer the SP-X 80 6.6x scope for its long-range lethality, but feel free to swap it out for another scope, whether you like something with more or less range. But with the ability to swap between 6.6x and 11.0x magnifications, the SP-X 80 is likely going to become a go-to.

The decision to swap out the stock for No Stock is all about mobility, and that’s key in Warzone, no matter what mode you play. No Stock greatly buffs the Kar98k’s Aim Walking Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, Movement Speed, and Aim Down Sight Speed, meaning you can use it to outmaneuver your enemy and quickly down them with ease.

Lastly, the 7.92 High Grain Rounds also offer buffs to both Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, further strengthening the build for sheer dominance at mid-range or long-range.

