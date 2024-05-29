How to unlock the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone

Snipers and Resurgence demons, it’s time to come home. The Kar98k is back in Call of Duty and it’s ready to wreak havoc once again.

Joining Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in season four, the Kar98k is making its triumphant return for the first time since the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and CoD addicts everywhere can’t wait to get their hands on the classic, bolt-action rifle.

Thankfully for gamers, it won’t take very long to unlock it. It can be yours in a few short matches, or depending on what kind of battle pass you get, you can add it to your collection instantly to begin popping heads off as quickly as possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone?

What a sight to behold. Image via Activision

The Kar98k is a new marksman rifle in season four of MW3, but it’s about as classic of a CoD weapon as it gets. A classic weapon from WW2 games of old, the Kar98k also was a dominant gun in the original Warzone.

In Warzone 1, the Kar98k was a force. It had the ability to down enemies from long range but was especially powerful thanks to its quick handling and powerful damage at mid-range, making it a shoo-in for loadouts in Verdansk everywhere.

The Kar98k was also a mainstay in many WW2 CoD games, along with other FPS titles like PUBG and others. Players are excited for its return in MW3 and the new Warzone with hopes that it will be similarly strong to how it was in previous games.

How to get the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone

The grind begins again. Image via Activision

To unlock the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone, level up the season four battle pass. The Kar98k can be found in Sector Five of the pass, seen here just two sectors away from the starting Sector One.

To get the Kar98k as soon as possible, rank up Sector One and Sector Three to enter into Sector Five. Finish all of the unlocks in Sector Five, and the Kar98k can then be unlocked as the final reward from that sector.

Once unlocked, you can begin leveling the Kar98k in any of MW3 or Warzone’s modes to get all of its attachments for the gunsmith in an effort to bring it back to its heyday.

