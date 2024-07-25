The best Static-HV loadout in Warzone

The fifth season of Warzone adds another stellar submachine gun for you to run in your loadout.

Warzone’s newest SMG is the Static-HV, which comes with a starting magazine of 50 rounds and an incredible fire rate. The SMG also offers excellent mobility and handling because of its compact design, ideal for close-range run and gun engagements.

We’ve tested many attachments for the season five SMG, and if you’re interested in running the best Static-HV loadout and build in Warzone, here’s all the info you need.

Best Static-HV loadout in Warzone

Small but lethal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most SMGs, the Static-HV is an amazing close-range pick to dominate the Rebirth lobbies or finish off opponents in Urzikstan. Considering its impressive mobility and fire rate, we bolstered its strengths and improved the recoil so you can land your shots up close.

Best Static-HV build in Warzone

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Auger 840 Light Barrel

Auger 840 Light Barrel Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Stock: SPRY 34 Light Stock

SPRY 34 Light Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

We kick off the best Static-HV build in Warzone season five with the Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider to shorten your minimap pings and considerably increase the recoil control. The Auger 830 Light Barrel, Kimura RYL33 Laser Light, and XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop work well in tandem to make the Static-HV a true close-range beast with its now-buffed mobility and handling.

We’re running the SPRY 34 Light Stock to add a bit to the movement and ADS speeds; however, if you’re willing to take a massive hit to the recoil control and accuracy, you can remove the Stock to get a considerable mobility and handling boost.

Best Static-HV perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk one: Double Time Perk two: Sleight of Hand Perk three: Tempered Perk four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: STG44

STG44 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The STG44 is undoubtedly meta in Warzone season five; we recommend running the assault rifle for mid to long-range combat alongside the Static-HV. Double Time will improve the Tac Sprint duration and refresh rates, and Sleight of Hand lets you get back into combat faster because of the quicker reload.

Tempered is a staple in our loadouts as it lets you fully plate up with just two plates instead of three, and High Alert pings you when an enemy is looking in your direction, preventing you from getting off guard.

Use the Smoke Grenade to quickly reposition by creating an instant cover, and the Frag Grenade helps you clear enemies who are taking cover behind any structure.

