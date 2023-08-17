You’ve heard of the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, but wait until you meet its little brother. That’s right, the M13C is here.

The M13C joined MW2’s massive roster of guns as part of season five’s Shadow Siege event, unlocked with completion of a challenge during the battle. Once unlocked, it has only 11 levels of progression, so it can be maxed out quite quickly for you to bring it into your next BR game.

This is what I think is the best M13C loadout in Warzone.

Best M13C loadout in Warzone

Your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 10″ Bruen FCT-6 Damage Range: +0.40 in Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb

10″ Bruen FCT-6 Optic: Aim OP-V4 Far: -1.65 in Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz

Aim OP-V4 Stock: TRX-56 Stock Aiming Idle Stability: +2.40 in Aim Down Sight Speed: -4.00 oz

TRX-56 Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag or 60 Round Mag

I think this set of attachments is your best bet at turning the M13C into a serviceable gun in Warzone. It has horrid accuracy and range to begin with, so these attachments will help out with that immensely, but it still isn’t great as a long-range gun.

The M13C is best used as a sniper support weapon, used to close to mid-range engagements in Al Mazrah. In my opinion, it holds its own in Warzone’s smaller maps, like Ashika Island and Vondel, but it’s not your best bet as a long-range gun in battle royale.

I don’t think the M13C is completely useless in Warzone, but it is very niche. When there are guns in the game that do what the M13C does even better (like the M13B, shockingly enough), it’s tough to sell this gun as a must-use.

Best equipment for M13C in Warzone

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Do you prefer the explosiveness of a semtex or tactical precision of a throwing knife? The choice is yours for the lethal slot. But for the tactical, you can’t go wrong with a smoke grenade. I think they’re especially useful on Al Mazrah, used as cover for when you need to move long distances.

Best perk package for M13C in Warzone

Perks: Double Time and Battle Hardened, Focus, Ghost

This is the bog standard set of perks that will serve you well in just about any situation in Warzone. Focus is good for the sole fact that the gun will still have a fair bit of recoil when used, although Fast Hands could easily be swapped in.

