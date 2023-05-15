In the never-ending ebb and flow of weapons rising and climbing in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 meta, the best loadout and class setup is always being sought after. For the best BAS-P loadout, you’ve come to the right place.

The BAS-P is an SMG that has “an aggressive fire rate and modular frame” that makes the gun “perfect for the discerning operator who wants to customize their submachine gun,” according to its in-game description.

While the BAS-P has been outshined for months by the likes of the Vaznev-9K, Lachmann Sub, and Fennec 45, it deserves a bit more of your attention and respect, especially after some recent buffs to bring it up to snuff.

Related: The best FJX Imperium loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Here’s the best way to load up your BAS-P for success in MW2’s season three.

Best BAS-P loadout in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

12″ Bruen SZ-36 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: BR Stockless Mod

BR Stockless Mod Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The BAS-P has become a very solid option for players who like to run and gun and play the objective, swiftly slaying opponents and keeping themselves in the fight. We believe this class setup is great for that, and the attachments only accentuate the gun’s strengths.

Related: The best ranked play loadout in MW2

These attachments will increase the BAS-P’s damage, range, mobility, and handling, strengthening its status as one of the more popular SMGs in the game since it was added in seasonal content. We think it’s only gotten stronger with some big buffs in the Season Three Reloaded update for MW2.

Best BAS-P longshot loadout in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Barrel: 12″ Bruen SZ-36

12″ Bruen SZ-36 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad, Focus, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

Chasing down longshot kills for camo challenges? Try out this loadout. We think this is a solid set of attachments to help lock down the long-distance kills you need to unlock all the camos you’ve ever desired.

Related: How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2

These attachments will help out with your accuracy when it comes to long-range firing, but make sure to mount up on long sightlines to maximize your chances of grabbing kills needed for the challenges.

About the author