Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s large roster of submachine guns is full of new and returning weapons alike, and a fan-favorite stands out among the pack.

The Fennec returns to MW2 after being added to MW 2019 as a seasonal weapon, and it’s just as strong as its predecessor, if not better. However, its characteristics leave it useful in a very specific scenario, so it’s not a weapon that can be used in all scenarios like some other guns available in the game.

“With a blinding fire rate, the Fennec 45 excels at room clearing and holding down the front line,” says its in-game description, and that’s about as good a way to describe it as any. The fire rate is indeed lightning quick, so let’s keep that in mind when building a loadout of attachments for it.

Here’s the best loadout for the Fennec 45 in MW2.

Best Fennec 45 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Fennec Bullfighter

Fennec Bullfighter Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The Fennec’s incredibly high fire rate is its biggest strength, but also a true weakness. Keeping this in mind, it’s not recommended to run this weapon on large maps or try to use it at anything past close-medium range.

These attachments will help out the Fennec in a big way in the department where it lacks the most: accuracy. The Fennec kicks like a mule, and even at close range can be hard to control, so run with these additions to help rein it in a little bit and help keep your aim focused on your enemy’s body. The kick will still be there, but you can use it to your advantage to hit headshots more easily.