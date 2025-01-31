New CoD season 2 update fixes pesky ‘different version’ BO6 error, nerfs top Warzone gun

A new update is rolling out now for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so make sure to restart and grab it.

Season two of BO6 launched earlier this week with a bunch of new issues popping up, so this follow-up download is greatly welcome for all CoD players looking to enjoy the game during the weekend, trying out all that the new season has to offer.

Today’s CoD update patch notes can be found below.

BO6, Warzone patch notes today: Jan. 13

Today’s update for CoD fixed some issues in both BO6 and Warzone, including one that was affecting both games when it came to players joining up with friends in in-game parties.

The “join failed because you are on a different version” error plagued CoD for a couple of days since season two launched on Tuesday, but has finally been fixed with this update.

