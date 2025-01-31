New CoD season 2 update fixes pesky ‘different version’ BO6 error, nerfs top Warzone gun

Forgot password
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 01:44 pm

A new update is rolling out now for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so make sure to restart and grab it.

Season two of BO6 launched earlier this week with a bunch of new issues popping up, so this follow-up download is greatly welcome for all CoD players looking to enjoy the game during the weekend, trying out all that the new season has to offer.

Today’s CoD update patch notes can be found below.

BO6, Warzone patch notes today: Jan. 13

CoD BO6 new season 2 map on a boat
Download and go. Image via Activision

Today’s update for CoD fixed some issues in both BO6 and Warzone, including one that was affecting both games when it came to players joining up with friends in in-game parties.

The “join failed because you are on a different version” error plagued CoD for a couple of days since season two launched on Tuesday, but has finally been fixed with this update.

This is a breaking news story. It’s currently being written in real time.

