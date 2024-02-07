MW3 season 2 update brings massive map, weapon changes to Ranked Play and Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League changed its map pool today after the season two update went live. Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play followed suit and made a few additional changes to get more aligned with what the pros are doing.

MW3 season two wipes the slate clean in Ranked Play. Players are set back three tiers below where they finished the previous season, giving community members a chance to catch the rest of the competition.

Ranked Play gets a shakeup in season two. Image via Activision

Additionally, the update introduced new Ranked Play weapon blueprints, weapon stickers, operators, and more rewards. But more than anything, CoD players will notice a few substantial changes when they log in for the first time after the Feb. 7 update.

Call of Duty League and Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, changes explained

The Call of Duty league announced today that Rio will replace Skidrow in Search and Destroy and take Terminal’s place in Hardpoint for the maps and modes of the Major Two online qualifiers moving forward.

Treyarch made the same map changes for MW3 Ranked Play today and also added back Sub Base after the devs were forced to temporarily remove the Hardpoint map because of a glitch.

The SVA 545, RAM-7, BP50, HRM-9, RAM-9, and XRK Stalker weapons are now restricted in Ranked Play, alongside the JAK BFB, JAK Bullseye attachments, as well as the Ninja Vest and Tactical Pad Boots perks.

Fans of the JAK BFB attachment will be disappointed as the muzzle became a cult favorite in Ranked Play because of its massive improvements to gun kick control as well as vertical and horizontal recoil. The RAM-7 and HRM-9 also had their fair share of users in the game mode.

Call of Duty League senior manager Spencer Peterson revealed that none of the new season two maps can be added to the professional map pool until after Major Two but didn’t rule out testing the new maps in Ranked Play before they make it into the official pool.