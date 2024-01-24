Sub Base Hardpoint temporarily removed from MW3 Ranked Play due to exploit

Treyarch has temporarily removed Sub Base Hardpoint from the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play map and mode rotation today because of an exploit on the map’s third hill.

MW3 Ranked Play has faced many difficulties, starting on launch day. The mode was initially supposed to go live shortly after the Season One Reloaded update on Jan. 17, but a “critical issue” forced the devs to delay its release by a day.

The last thing we needed were more chances at playing SnD. Image via Activision

It has been relatively smooth sailing since the delay, but Ranked Play ran into another roadblock today in the form of a game-breaking exploit on Sub Base.

MW3 Ranked Play exploit, explained

An MW3 player posted a video earlier this week showing it was possible to capture the third hill on Sub Base Hardpoint through a wall. The players stood in the furthest corner of the building and soaked up time on the point, even though the intended capture zone was outside the room.

On Jan. 24, Treyarch responded by removing the map and mode combo from Ranked Play. “Sub Base Hardpoint has been temporarily removed from the Ranked Play Map Pool while we investigate a Hardpoint P3 exploit with our partners,” Treyarch said.

Instead of mourning the temporary loss, community members celebrated the map’s removal—and some players don’t want it to ever make a return. This comes after pro players lodged formal complaints over the inconsistent spawn locations on Terminal and Sub Base.

“I swear this is by far the worst and most random HP has ever been in any CoD ever. It feels hard to do the right thing consistently,” Challengers player Cruzeey said.

Other competitive CoD fans shared a similar sentiment and want the map to receive a full rework if the devs want to add it back into the rotation. “Worst map and mode in the rotation,” Warzone content creator IceManIsaac said.

Ranked Play fans offered suggestions for potential replacements so they no longer need to play Sub Base Hardpoint. “Replace Sub Base with Rio or Greece,” CoD content creator Cbass suggested.

With Sub Base temporarily out of the picture, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal are the only remaining Hardpoint maps in Ranked Play at this time. It’s unclear when Sub Base Hardpoint will be reinstated in the mode.