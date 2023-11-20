MW3 player shares epic highlight but all fans want to know is what is going on with their scope

A bizarre scope glitch has left the Call of Duty world scratching their collective heads after witnessing one crisp Modern Warfare 3 highlight today.

The sharp-shooting CoD player in question donned the Katt-AMR with an ACOG scope and cleaned up multiple enemies in quick succession, but their field of view was the real highlight of the video.

Their scope was significantly smaller than usual in the Nov. 19 clip, and their FOV was stretched so far that you could see almost everything in their peripheral view. As it turns out, players on social media believe this is one of MW3’s latest bugs.

Players were baffled by the FOV glitch. Some compared it to classic titles from years gone by like Golden Eye on the Nintendo 64 and weapons from CoD’s past.

This also attracted other complaints about gun sounds in MW3 which, alongside this FOV bug, players want added to Activision’s list of potential fixes.

MW3’s release hasn’t been a smooth ride for Activision by any means. Alongside a slew of poor reviews, duplication bugs immediately caught the attention of Activision and gamers alike. The copying bug allowed gamers to kill an infinite amount of Juggernauts or Sentry Guns, giving them plenty of XP to collect.

Like many gamers wanted the duplication bug to remain, it seems some want the FOV bug to stick around. However, others believe this bug allows players to “unintentionally cheat”, and like the duplication bug, it should be fixed.

Activision has been tackling bugs as they come rather quickly. The duplication glitch and a Zombie exfil farming bug were both fixed within a week of release. If Acitivsion’s keeping a close eye on bugs, odds are we’ll see this patched in no time.

Dot Esports has reached out to Activision for comment regarding the FOV bug.