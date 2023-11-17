MW3 patch nerfs Zombies exfil farming, nixes duplication bug

Farming Zombies in an exfil zone has been one of the go-to strategies in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies, but that strategy might be gone—or at least nerfed.

Today’s MW3 patch pushed several fixes for MWZ, including for some of its most dreaded bugs and stability issues. Two casualties in the patch notes are the exfil farming methods and dupe bugs, which could be exploited and even lead to crashes if used in tandem with each other.

Calling for the exfil chopper repeatedly had quickly become the go-to method for farming pretty much anything related to kills in MWZ. It’s the fastest, most guaranteed way to summon tremendous numbers of zombies with the press of a button, so it’s been used to farm camo objectives, missions, or just obtain weapon XP easily.

Additionally, MWZ had a duplicate bug that was officially squashed today (though players reported it was removed before the patch notes landed). This bug allowed players to essentially have an infinite amount of Juggernauts or Sentry Guns, and it was easy to exploit it until its demise.

Today’s patch “reduced the number of zombies that spawn at exfil locations to improve stability,” using stability—not balance—as the driver for the change. Getting massive numbers of zombies on exfils and exfil farming was a popular tactic, but the sheer volume of enemies was seemingly causing issues with the servers.

Easy access to Sentry Guns due to the exploit aggravated the issue since players could place dozens of those fast-firing, auto-aiming weapons on an exfil zone. This was potentially crashing lobbies, adding another concern to the list of technical issues with the game mode—alongside being pulled into story missions, not getting any battle pass progress, and other lockouts.

After the fixes from today’s patch, MWZ should make for a more stable experience, with fewer crashes or glitches to worry about. You might want to axe your plans to use infinite Juggernauts in Tier Three, though (unless you’re willing to spend 10,000 Essence on each).