All campaign rewards in Black Ops 6 and how to get them

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be played for months and years on end thanks to its multiplayer and Zombies offerings, but the campaign is nothing to overlook.

Set to continue the Black Ops storyline with returning characters like Frank Woods and Russell Adler, the campaign is set in 1991 and features the Gulf War as a backdrop for its exciting gameplay and Hollywood blockbuster action moments. For years, the campaign has been an afterthought for multiplayer gamers. Not anymore. Thanks to a selection of unique and exclusive rewards for players to unlock and use in other modes, the campaign is now a must-play (it always was, for me), and there are no less than 13 rewards to lock down in Black Ops 6.

CoD campaigns are usually a blast to play, but now that there’s extra incentive to dig in, finish them, and discover secrets within—there’s no longer any excuse. It’s unfortunate that there is no early access for BO6’s campaign, but it’s pertinent to find some time to play through it to get every free reward you can.

Here are all of the rewards that can be earned in Black Ops 6’s campaign and how to get them.

All Black Ops 6 campaign rewards

Read on below on how to get them. Image via Activision

Ahead of Black Ops 6‘s launch, we know the unlock parameters for several unique rewards, as shown in the image above, including five weapon blueprints, several stickers and charms, a finishing move, and an operator skin.

After launch, we will have detailed info on how to obtain every reward, so check back here after Oct. 25 for all relevant information. For now, here are all of the rewards and what we know about how to get them so far:

Campaign reward Unlock requirement “Slip Sauce” spray Complete “Intro” mission. “Forging Fate” weapon vinyl Complete “Contract” mission. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” finishing move Complete “Union” mission. “Onyx Echo” LR 7.62 blueprint Complete “Sandbox” and “Palace” missions. “Allied Effort” weapon vinyl Complete “Redacted” mission. “Heist” operator skin for Marshall Complete “Heist” mission. “Tank” weapon charm Complete “Storm” mission. “A Good Look at the Devil” wallpaper Complete “Sabotage” mission. “The Cradle” weapon charm Complete “Interrogation” and “Defend” missions. “Case Cracker” knife blueprint Complete a puzzle in the Safehouse. “Truth Serum” AMES 85 blueprint Acquired from Safehouse upgrade station. “Pocket Aces” Jackal PDW blueprint Acquired from Safehouse upgrade station. “The Bastion” Moslo500 blueprint Acquired from Safehouse upgrade station.

Like Black Ops Cold War, the BO6 campaign features a Safehouse where you can return to in between missions to investigate, take a deep breath before the fight continues, and more. Several rewards are locked within the Safehouse, so stay tuned for more info on how to get them and how it all works.

Black Ops 6 campaign calling cards

But wait, there’s more. Image via Activision

In addition to the above rewards, there are also a number of calling cards to earn via unique challenges that feature “special mission parameters,” including Dark Ops challenges, which are currently redacted.

It appears that Treyarch wishes for the unlock parameters for some of these rewards to be kept secret. But don’t worry, once we get our hands on the campaign and figure things out, we’ll have all the info you end on how to get the calling cards and whatever else is hidden within the singleplayer component of BO6.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available. Black Ops 6 is set to launch on Oct. 25 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam or Battle.net.

