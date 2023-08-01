Season five of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is upon us, and the second, bigger battle pass introduced in season four is back with a vengeance.

The BlackCell battle pass bundle is back in season five, offering a whole lot of extra content for those willing to pay a bit extra than the normal battle pass. It’s about three times as expensive as the normal battle pass, but it’s a good value if you play MW2 or Warzone quite a bit.

Here’s what’s in MW2’s season five BlackCell and how to get it.

What comes with the MW2 season 5 BlackCell battle pass?

Here’s what BlackCell gets you this season. Image via Activision

Here’s everything included in the BlackCell bundle for season five, straight from Activision:

Full access to the season five battle pass, plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). The full battle pass includes 1,400 CoD Points within 100 tiers of unlockable content from battle pass progress.

The BlackCell Sector, including 1,100 CoD Points; the new BlackCell Operator Arthur and his Tactical Pet Merlin; the “Caliburn” Tracer Weapon Blueprint; and Gwen, a Battle Buddy Gun Screen.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the battle pass AO serving as an alternative starting location.

Additional BlackCell-only battle pass content: eight BlackCell Operator Skins – one for Ghost, Alex, Roze, and new Operator Velikan, and two for new Operators Oz and Graves – six Tracer Weapon Blueprints, and two Vehicle Skins.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the battle pass will also receive 1,100 CoD Points back.

New to the BlackCell bundle in season five is a feature called a Battle Buddy, which Activision describes as “virtual assistants” who are a mini-announcer for your gameplay.

“‘Gwen’ is the first, as her Gun Screen – what she prefers as opposed to “Battle Buddy” – is packaged with Arthur and his K9 unit Merlin,” Activision said. “Just perform well with her equipped, because she has no time to assist with anything but a successful mission. She will callout Killstreak activations, kills – including with specific weapons or equipment – and other in-game personal events, especially when you win or perform well in a match.”

Merlin, by the way, is another new feature in season five. He’s the first of a “Tactical Pets” companion feature, an animal that follows you around in MW2, Warzone, or DMZ.

“Merlin — and other Tactical Pets— cannot be harmed in any way and play a role in Finishing Moves,” Activision said. “Just remember to equip the Finishing Move separate from the companion when editing your chosen Operator.”

How much is the BlackCell bundle in MW2 season 5?

The BlackCell bundle is $29.99 and cannot be purchased using CoD Points. Real-world money must be used to buy BlackCell, whether it be through a credit card or a gift card of some kind.

Activision says everything included in BlackCell, which includes the season pass, has “over 7,000 CoD Points in value” of content added to MW2 and Warzone.

