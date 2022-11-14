Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings not saving? Try this

Modern Warfare 2 gives Call of Duty players more reasons to rage outside the servers. The FPS has had a series of bugs plaguing the release, however, Activision has fixed them one by one.

Picture this: You’ve spent what feels like hours setting up every tiny detail in your settings, but lo and behold, your settings haven’t been saved. This bug has been sending players into a furious, berserker-like rage.

After changing your settings countless times, it simply refuses to save.

It’s making it difficult for users to play to their full potential. Imagine being forced to play on windowed at all times or at a frame rate your PC can’t handle. Here’s how to fix it.

How do I save my Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings?

Change your file settings

Open “Windows File Explorer.”

Click on “Documents.”

Go into the “Call of Duty” folder.

Access “Players.”

Locate “Options.3.cod22” and select “properties.”

Turn off “read-only”, then click apply.

Go from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Changing from Windows 11 to Windows 10 is another solution for this issue. This is more of a last resort, but it has worked for some users.

Reverting your GPU drivers

Go to NVIDIA’s website and go to the prior driver. Modern Warfare 2’s PC developer, Beenox, suggested rolling your drivers back to 522.25, so do this and you’ll be as right as rain. Hopefully, with any luck, your CoD settings should be saved and you can go back to hitting headshots left, right and center.

Activision has had to deal with several different bugs involving wallhacks, crashing, and a variety of others. The devs have been on top of the vast majority of glitches, either removing the feature entirely from the game or instantly fixing them.

They definitely won’t remove the graphics settings, so there’s a strong likelihood they’ll make this a high priority for their next couple of Modern Warfare 2 patches.