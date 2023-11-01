A surprise update for Call of Duty went live this afternoon, fixing bugs and making a nice quality-of-life change to Warzone’s DMZ mode.

Today’s Modern Warfare 2 update included fixes for several known crashes, a fix for an issue that was causing players to get stuck on the “Fetching Online Profile” message, and many other corrections for ongoing problems in the game.

The main part of the update that most players may be interested in, though, has to do with the DMZ mode and the ongoing Operation Nightmare event in The Haunting, which is coming to an end next week on Nov. 6.

Here’s everything to know about the MW2 update today.

Call of Duty update patch notes – Nov. 1

Is it really November already? Image via Activision

The Call of Duty update on Nov. 1 was mainly for bug fixes, but there is a nice change for players who enjoy Warzone’s extraction mode DMZ.

In the patch notes, Activision said it “increased the total number of Active Duty Operator slots in DMZ.” This is a change that won’t mean much to many besides hardcore DMZ players, considering the number of slots was already quite hard to hit when it was previously 20.

Active Duty Operator slots can be purchased with pricy bundles in the CoD Store. Many operator bundles, including the current Battle Buddy: Grim Tidings bundle ($24) and Tracer Pack: Dark Rituals III bundle ($28), add an operator slot, allowing players another character to take into DMZ.

DMZ’s future is kind of murky. Early last month, Activision said it would “continue to support the DMZ Beta” and that “players will have continuing infiltration opportunities for Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel—as well as Building 21 and Koschei Complex.”

This seems to mean that the new map in Warzone, Urzikstan, won’t be supported in DMZ. Since DMZ is part of Warzone, however, it should be infused with Modern Warfare 3’s new guns once season one of MW3 drops sometime in early December.

But for now, DMZ may remain dormant outside of some possible new missions, weapons, and quests added here and there. All eyes will turn to MW3 starting tomorrow and on launch day on Nov. 10.

The other main change in the patch was a reduction in the number of Stims dropped by minions when fighting The Butcher in Operation Nightmare. But besides those two tweaks, it’s all bug fixes.

You can read the full patch notes for today’s update on the CoD website.